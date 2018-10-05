Netflix

We’ve made it to October, which means Netflix is beefing up its horror selection in preparation for that most sacred, spookiest of holidays, Halloween. There’s plenty to thrill, chill, and properly terrify horror fans this month including a Netflix original about a pair of ghost-hunting siblings who get a gruesome surprise when they visit a haunted orphanage. Of course, if you need a break from screaming, Big Mouth season two is here to provide some comic relief. And because it’s just so damn difficult to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment, we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of October 5th.

Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix original series streaming 10/5)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re not sure how Nick Kroll’s animated coming-of-age comedy manages to be so disgustingly filthy and heartwarmingly-sweet at the same time, but it does, and it continues that winning combo in season two. Not only are some comedy greats returning to voice hormone monsters, pubic hairs, and pubescent teens going through traumatic changes, the storyline this season focuses on a familiar and universal topic that’s so relatable, it’s cringe-worthy at times. We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again, Big Mouth is one of the funniest shows on TV, and it should be required viewing for parents and kids alike.

V for Vendetta (film streaming 10/1)

Shame on Netflix for ever getting rid of this dystopian thriller from the Wachowskis. It’s a classic and oddly enough, it feels more relevant now than it did when it landed in theaters over a decade ago. Hugo Weaving stars as the titular V, an anarchist with a plan to blow up parliament, effectively saving the masses from a neo-fascist government that views select groups as “undesirables.” Natalie Portman plays his protege, a young woman confronting the harsh realities of her world who becomes a bald badass by the end of the film. Enjoy this one while you can.

Malevolent (Netflix original film streaming 10/5)

Another horror entry for Netflix, this one stars Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as a pair of siblings who con grieving victims into believing they can communicate with the dead. Of course, things go south when they visit an orphanage where grisly murders took place years ago, and the sister begins seeing things she previously didn’t believe in. Netflix has a good track record with the genre, so bet on being sufficiently terrified after watching this one.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 9/30/18

Big Miracle

Avail. 10/1/18

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Avail. 10/2/18

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Avail. 10/3/18

Truth or Dare

Avail. 10/4/18

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Avail. 10/5/18

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 10/6/18:

The BFG

Leaving 10/8/18:

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Leaving 10/10:18

Leap Year