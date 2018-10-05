We’ve made it to October, which means Netflix is beefing up its horror selection in preparation for that most sacred, spookiest of holidays, Halloween. There’s plenty to thrill, chill, and properly terrify horror fans this month including a Netflix original about a pair of ghost-hunting siblings who get a gruesome surprise when they visit a haunted orphanage. Of course, if you need a break from screaming, Big Mouth season two is here to provide some comic relief. And because it’s just so damn difficult to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment, we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of October 5th.
Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix original series streaming 10/5)
We’re not sure how Nick Kroll’s animated coming-of-age comedy manages to be so disgustingly filthy and heartwarmingly-sweet at the same time, but it does, and it continues that winning combo in season two. Not only are some comedy greats returning to voice hormone monsters, pubic hairs, and pubescent teens going through traumatic changes, the storyline this season focuses on a familiar and universal topic that’s so relatable, it’s cringe-worthy at times. We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again, Big Mouth is one of the funniest shows on TV, and it should be required viewing for parents and kids alike.
V for Vendetta (film streaming 10/1)
Shame on Netflix for ever getting rid of this dystopian thriller from the Wachowskis. It’s a classic and oddly enough, it feels more relevant now than it did when it landed in theaters over a decade ago. Hugo Weaving stars as the titular V, an anarchist with a plan to blow up parliament, effectively saving the masses from a neo-fascist government that views select groups as “undesirables.” Natalie Portman plays his protege, a young woman confronting the harsh realities of her world who becomes a bald badass by the end of the film. Enjoy this one while you can.
Malevolent (Netflix original film streaming 10/5)
Another horror entry for Netflix, this one stars Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as a pair of siblings who con grieving victims into believing they can communicate with the dead. Of course, things go south when they visit an orphanage where grisly murders took place years ago, and the sister begins seeing things she previously didn’t believe in. Netflix has a good track record with the genre, so bet on being sufficiently terrified after watching this one.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 9/30/18
Big Miracle
Avail. 10/1/18
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Avail. 10/2/18
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater: Season 7
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Avail. 10/3/18
Truth or Dare
Avail. 10/4/18
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Avail. 10/5/18
Big Mouth: Season 2
Dancing Queen
Élite
Empire Games
Little Things: Season 2
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters: Season 2
The Rise of Phoenixes
YG Future Strategy Office
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 10/6/18:
The BFG
Leaving 10/8/18:
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Leaving 10/10:18
Leap Year
