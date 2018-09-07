Netflix

We hope you have some room left in your queue because Netflix is adding a ton of new films and shows this September. There’s Marvel’s Black Panther, a cinematic triumph from Ryan Coogler and company that completely changed the superhero genre earlier this year. There’s another notch in Netflix’s rom-com belt with Sierra Burgess is a Loser and the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist, which manages to improve on the show’s first go ’round. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of September 7th.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (film streaming September 4th)

Ryan Coogler’s superhero flick revolutionized the Marvel Universe when it landed earlier this year, so it’s only right that we’re given the option to watch it over and over again this month. The film gives us a fully-realized, otherworldly Wakanda as it follows the trials and tribulations of a newly-minted king, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). While trying to govern his people and embrace is Black Panther alter-ego, he’s also got to fight off a would-be usurper in Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, who may just be the best villain the franchise has ever seen.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (film streaming September 7th)

Netflix is doubling-down on its rom-com lineup with a new teen romance starring Shannon Purser (Barb from Stranger Things) and the Internet’s new boyfriend, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before). The film is heavy on ’80s nostalgia and Pretty in Pink references, but it’s Purser’s character, a young teen who sparks up an online romance with a popular boy at school by pretending to be someone she’s not, that makes this really worth a watch.

Marvel’s Iron Fist (series streaming September 7th)

Iron First season two appears to be an improvement over the first season, but that’s still not saying much. As capable as the supporting cast is, privileged “hero” Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is still selling some clunky dialogue and a bloated storyline. But hey, the fight scenes have gotten better, so that’s something.