Father’s Day weekend has arrived, and that means that there’s some holiday-themed Netflix programming on the table (with an unlikely star, Kevin Hart, who’s getting dramatic) and so much more. Hey, you can’t expect every dad to have the same taste, so the good news this weekend is that there’s a lot of variety, especially if your dad is cool. If he likes zombies, you’re in luck. If he likes Patton Oswalt-narrated nature series, well, of course he’d like that: instant entertainment for Pops. There’s also meditation-based entertainment and a vacation-travel series, and basically, there’s no conceivable reason why your family could be bored while spending time together.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/17)

This zombie series’ sophomore season may as well be titled Black Winter, but that’s alright. The first season was a sleeper and ended up being the show that Fear The Walking Dead fans would have preferred before the AMC spinoff series improved dramatically this year. With that said, this is a quick-and-dirty crowd-pleaser of a series, which includes the obligatory “guy who tries to hide his flesh wound” moment while attempting to flee to safety within a crowd of survivors. How that’s handled is necessarily brutal, as is the rest of the series, and expect a new batch of episodes full of cold-blooded fresh challenges while violent militias get down with their bad selves.

Fatherhood (Netflix film streaming 6/18)

Kevin Hart puts away the funnyman vibes (well, at least partially) for this rather serious take on fatherhood. The laughs that do occur will be both bittersweet and heartwarming, given that Hart plays a widower who must learn to raise his daughter all by himself. The trailer reveals that he’s taking a swing at honest-to-god acting, and this film is part of Netflix’s promise to release at least one original film per week for the whole of 2021. That’s quite a feat, and this movie will be a nice break from the non-stop action movies that traditionally fill the summer schedule.

Penguin Town: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 6/16)

Don’t even try to resist this one. Patton Oswalt’s narrating this series about the (arguably) most adorable animals on earth. That would be a boisterous colony of African penguins that decide to hit some sunny beaches near Cape Town alongside surfers. What on earth is going on? Apparently, these generally cool dudes are now used to the heat, and it’s a real-life group of penguins who did this, so don’t even try to stop their enjoyment of tropical paradise. They’re only trying to survive and get a little love and maybe, hopefully, god willing, not go extinct. Also, penguin drama must be the best drama, hands down.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 6/18)

Live vicariously while experts take you to exclusive private islands, along with treehouses and igloos to showcase amazing properties in (allegedly) every budget and style. In the end, you’ll wanna get away, fast, and experiencing the globe and the life-changing travels that this series has to offer.

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix interactive special streaming 6/15)

Get ready to pull some Bandersnatch-style moves on your meditation game with this interactive experience that promotes mindfulness as the third collaborative installment from Headspace and Vox Media Studios. With this particular special, three customizable paths (Meditation, Relax, and Sleep) can help viewers forge their own individualized paths that might just include a bedtime story.

Katla: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 6/16)

This series is based in Iceland where a subglacial volcano won’t stop erupting, and a young woman’s seeking her missing sister, who happens to have disappeared around the same time that the eruptions began. Is there something supernatural afoot underneath the glacier? Perhaps.