This week marks the return of what may be the best show Netflix has given fans so far. That’s right, BoJack Horseman is back for another round of insightful, surprisingly emotional comedy bits. He’s still in rehab, his friends are dealing with their own sh*t, and with just a handful of episodes left, we can only guess there’s a reckoning coming. Comedy fans should also get excited for Jenny Slate’s new special, Stage Fright. The show marks her first with Netflix and gives viewers an intimate look into her life. And Eddie Murphy is back and better than ever in Dolemite is My Name.

In other words, there’s a lot to laugh at this week on Netflix. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform the week of October 25th.

BoJack Horseman: Season 6, Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 10/25)

Netflix’s surprisingly poignant drama about an animated horse with addiction issues is entering its final leg of the race this week. Season six — the show’s last — will be split into two parts, with the first eight episodes landing on the streaming platform this month before the last half is delivered early next year. We catch up with BoJack (Will Arnett) where he ended season five: in rehab. His friends — Diane, Princess Carolyn, and Todd — are reckoning with their own issues but it’s BoJack, who seems to be awaiting his own comeuppance while kicking his bad habits, that earns most of the spotlight here.

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix special streaming 10/22)

Funnywoman Jenny Slate teams up with her Obvious Child and Landline collaborator Gillian Robespierre for her first comedy special on Netflix, a show that’s equal part stand-up and documentary. Slate takes viewers on a tour of her life, her childhood, her career, mixing in footage and confessionals with behind-the-mic bits that display her comedic brilliance. It’s revealing and intimate in a way most comedy specials just aren’t, and it’s all the funnier for it.

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix film streaming 10/25)

Eddie Murphy stages a bit of a comeback in this biopic about famed comedian, actor, showman Rudy Ray Moore, better known as Dolemite to fans of his raunchy comedy albums, stand-up tours, and blaxploitation films. Murphy plays Moore at the beginning of his career when he was just a record store clerk looking to break out in the business. He’s joined by a cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Ron Cephas Jones, Tituss Burgess, and others, but it’s Murphy who shines here, giving possibly the best performance of his career as a man who will stop at nothing to pursue his dream.