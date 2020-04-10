At this point, we’re measuring time solely by weekly Netflix releases. According to this roundup, we’re in the second week of April and we have a new bro-tastic comedy series, a weird rom-com, and a surprisingly moving immigration drama to keep our minds off this impending apocalypse.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of April 10.

Brews Brothers (Netflix series streaming 4/10)

Greg Schaffer (That 70s Show) and brother Jeff Schaffer (The League) are the masterminds behind this raunchy, boozy dramedy based loosely on their own life. The film follows two estranged brothers, both beer snobs, who team up to resurrect a struggling LA brewery. It goes about as well as you’d expect, but along with the ridiculousness, there’s some real heart here.

Add To Netflix Queue

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix film streaming 4/10)

Netflix is giving us another romcom right when we need it most, though this British flick feels a bit more quirky and over-the-top than the regular fare. Sam Claflin plays Jack, a man intent on helping his sister enjoy the perfect wedding but a couple of exes and a crush (Olivia Munn) quickly cause things to descend into chaos.

Add To Netflix Queue

Tigertail (Netflix film streaming 4/10)

Alan Yang worked on Parks and Rec and co-created Master of None, so expect this immigration drama — intimately connected to his father’s experience working in a Taiwanese sugar factory for most of his life before moving to the Bronx — to be nuanced and funny and incredibly moving. The film follows a man named Pin-Jui, exploring his past and his present, how the culture shift has changed him and affected his relationships with his children.

Add To Netflix Queue