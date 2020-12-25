Netflix has plenty of holiday-themed goodness for audiences, but there’s a lot of non-Christmas fare arriving this week, too. The lineup includes George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky with him in the leading actor and director seats. Then Bridgerton brings a very different kind of English Regency era for the Internet audience. Plenty of other titles are about to leave the streaming service, too, so be sure to give that list a look before the beginnings of Netflix’s new Afterparty show fully take flight next year.
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.
The Midnight Sky (Netflix film streaming 12/23)
George Clooney’s got a good-enough Netflix movie, y’all. He’s also got a David Letterman beard while playing a cancer-afflicted, lonely scientist in the Arctic who’s also struggling to survive on post-apocalyptic Earth while attempting to help save some astronauts. The screenplay hails from The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith, so The Revenant + Gravity? That sounds epic, Oscar-y, and like a different kind of late-December movie than we’re used to from Netflix (Bright, Bird Box, 6 Underground). Let’s hope we don’t see any angry (polar) bears entering the equation.
Bridgerton (Netflix series streaming 12/25)
Shondaland brings us a series that I’m predicting will appeal to the Emily In Paris crowd but in a far less problematic way. Essentially, the show follows the debut of a daughter from a powerful family, who must navigate high society with the help of the rebellious Duke of Hastings, as they hatch a plan to reach their mutual goals. The romantic aspect of this series might be predictable, but the lessons learned and the lightly nibbling social commentary should strike a chord out there on Twitter.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 12/21
The Con Is On
Avail. 12/22
After We Collided
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
Timmy Time: Season 2
Avail. 12/23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
Avail. 12/25
Bridgerton
Avail. 12/26
Asphalt Burning
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
Avail. 12/27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Avail. 12/28
Cops and Robbers
Rango
Avail. 12/29
Dare Me: Season 1
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 12/28
Lawless
Leaving 12/29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Leaving 12/30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/31
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches