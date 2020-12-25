Netflix has plenty of holiday-themed goodness for audiences, but there’s a lot of non-Christmas fare arriving this week, too. The lineup includes George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky with him in the leading actor and director seats. Then Bridgerton brings a very different kind of English Regency era for the Internet audience. Plenty of other titles are about to leave the streaming service, too, so be sure to give that list a look before the beginnings of Netflix’s new Afterparty show fully take flight next year.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Midnight Sky (Netflix film streaming 12/23)

George Clooney’s got a good-enough Netflix movie, y’all. He’s also got a David Letterman beard while playing a cancer-afflicted, lonely scientist in the Arctic who’s also struggling to survive on post-apocalyptic Earth while attempting to help save some astronauts. The screenplay hails from The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith, so The Revenant + Gravity? That sounds epic, Oscar-y, and like a different kind of late-December movie than we’re used to from Netflix (Bright, Bird Box, 6 Underground). Let’s hope we don’t see any angry (polar) bears entering the equation.

Bridgerton (Netflix series streaming 12/25)

Shondaland brings us a series that I’m predicting will appeal to the Emily In Paris crowd but in a far less problematic way. Essentially, the show follows the debut of a daughter from a powerful family, who must navigate high society with the help of the rebellious Duke of Hastings, as they hatch a plan to reach their mutual goals. The romantic aspect of this series might be predictable, but the lessons learned and the lightly nibbling social commentary should strike a chord out there on Twitter.