Netflix already sprang into spring with plenty of seasonal joy, and the content coffers simply cannot run dry. The streamer continues to add to its library with an impressive number of original selections, and this time, there’s truly something for everyone. There’s a fond farewell to an artist who passed before his time, a spooky series, a very hot-dad series, and the continuation of a very popular, shade-filled show. Not only that, but there’s a Thelma and Louise-esque movie and a documentary series that charts love through the decades, which might give everyone hope that, yes, some couples do make it in the long run and actually like each other. As usual, you’ll never be able to watch everything here this weekend, and that’s a great problem to have.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist (Netflix documentary film streaming 4/17)

Following the Black Panther and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star’s too-soon death last August, the streamer fathered an all-star team for this documentary that aims to explore “Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft [and] an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s artistry and the acting process which informed his transformative performances.” Settle in for a long list of participants, including Viola Davis, Danai Gurira, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad, and Glynn Turman. This one will be available for a limited 30-day window, so don’t let it languish in your queue for too long.

Ride Or Die (Netflix film streaming 4/15)

Two women take a road trip together. Sound familiar? Well, it’s a pretty Thelma and Louise vibe with one killing for love while the other made her do it, and of course, a chaotic journey follows. No spoilers here, but this story’s a lot deeper than it seems from this brief discussion, and as it turns out, these women have known each other for quite some time, and by the end of the movie, they’ll be even closer.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix series streaming 4/14)

This docuseries spins off from an acclaimed Korean documentary (of nearly the same name) into a global focus, which sees local filmmakers (in different countries) follow a couple for a year of their marriages. From Tokyo to India, Spain, and the United States, these couples might just show us the secret to forever love.

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix film streaming 4/14)

This chilling true-crime documentary film follows a mother’s search for both justice and revenge after her daughter (24-year-old Crystal Theobald) is killed. The mother uses MySpace to investigate the crime, and there’s immense fallout for multiple families as a result.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix series streaming 4/14)

Jamie Foxx is now playing a dad, y’all. He’s doing full-time duties for a teenage daughter while juggling business ownership and some semblance of a personal life. Good luck, Jamie Foxx, because life is total chaos, so you might as well embrace that face. The series also stars Kyla-Drew (as the lucky daughter who gets to laugh at dad), David Alan Grier, and Porscha Coleman.

The Circle: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/14)

The social-media-focused reality show continues with plenty of shade, twists, shade, turn, and more twists. This season, eight fresh contestants will attempt to figure out who is catfishing and who is real. My goodness, this looks dizzying and maybe a little bit depressing, but people can’t stop watching, so maybe you’ll get sucked in, too? Good luck.