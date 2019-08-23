Netflix

Netflix delivers content produced by some celeb powerhouses this week. First up is a reality competition series from Charlize Theron that tasks wannabe racers with completing an insane obstacle course. Think American Ninja Warrior but with cars. Then, the Obamas kick off their producing deal with Netflix by dropping a doc that explores the incredible true story of a General Motors plant-turned-Chinese-investment that drastically changed a small town in the Midwest.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 23rd.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hyperdrive (Netflix series streaming 8/21)

Charlize Theron is getting behind the wheel for a reality competition series that feels like if Fast and the Furious met American Ninja Warrior. The show features amateur drivers — drag racers, drifters and the like — taking on an obstacle course that would make Dominic Toretto sweat. Water cannons, rail slides, and shipping containers are just a few elements that the drivers must contend with as they race their own cars across the finish line.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

American Factory (Netflix documentary streaming 8/21)

The first doc to come from Netflix’s high-profile producing deal with Barack and Michelle Obama lands on the streaming platform this week. The film takes a hard look at what happened to a General Motors plant in Ohio when it was closed down during the 2008 financial crisis, causing 2,000 workers to lose their jobs and destroying the small town of Moraine, Ohio. Things only get more complicated when a Chinese billionaire comes to town to transform the plant into a glass-making facility, promising thousands of new jobs before cultural divides threaten to derail the whole thing.