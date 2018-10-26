Netflix

Netflix is closing out the month of October with some witchy last-minute additions. That’s right, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally here to gives us an updated version of the classic TV series — one with more wit, more spells, and a decidedly darker tone. If the occult isn’t your thing, Bodyguard, the British import that dominated headlines overseas is here. The show boasts a cast that includes Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, in case you’ve been missing the King in the North. Of course, it can be tough keeping with everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform, so we’ve got the rundown of what’s new and what’s departing for the week of October 26th.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix series streaming 10/26)

Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka stars in the dark re-imagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Shipka plays the titular witch in question, a young woman coming into her power while dabbling in the occult. She faces off against fellow witches (at school), her family, and some demonic evil forces in order to protect the daylight world humans are living in which trying to wrestle with the duality of her nature. Think Rosemary’s Baby meets Riverdale, folks.

Bodyguard (Netflix series streaming 10/24)

The UK’s most popular new drama makes its way across the pond this week. The procedural thriller stars Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden as David Budd, a military vet turned police officer tasked with protecting a high-profile politician during a, particularly dicey time. There’s plenty of suspense and action to string you along, coupled with a vulnerable performance by Madden, who ditches his King of the North swagger to play a man conflicted by his past and her present duty to his country.

Been So Long (Netflix film streaming 10/26)

Another British import, this musical romance drama stars Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel as a dedicated single mother, who finds love in the most unexpected of places. While she navigates a complicated new relationship and tries to balance her duties to her daughter, we’re treated to a vibrant, musical romp through Camden Town.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 10/21/18:

Robozuna

Avail. 10/23/18

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

Avail. 10/24/18

Bodyguard

Avail. 10/25/18

Great News: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/18

Been So Long.

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 10/28/18

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving 11/1/18

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air