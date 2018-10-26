Netflix is closing out the month of October with some witchy last-minute additions. That’s right, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally here to gives us an updated version of the classic TV series — one with more wit, more spells, and a decidedly darker tone. If the occult isn’t your thing, Bodyguard, the British import that dominated headlines overseas is here. The show boasts a cast that includes Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, in case you’ve been missing the King in the North. Of course, it can be tough keeping with everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform, so we’ve got the rundown of what’s new and what’s departing for the week of October 26th.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix series streaming 10/26)
Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka stars in the dark re-imagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Shipka plays the titular witch in question, a young woman coming into her power while dabbling in the occult. She faces off against fellow witches (at school), her family, and some demonic evil forces in order to protect the daylight world humans are living in which trying to wrestle with the duality of her nature. Think Rosemary’s Baby meets Riverdale, folks.
Bodyguard (Netflix series streaming 10/24)
The UK’s most popular new drama makes its way across the pond this week. The procedural thriller stars Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden as David Budd, a military vet turned police officer tasked with protecting a high-profile politician during a, particularly dicey time. There’s plenty of suspense and action to string you along, coupled with a vulnerable performance by Madden, who ditches his King of the North swagger to play a man conflicted by his past and her present duty to his country.
Been So Long (Netflix film streaming 10/26)
Another British import, this musical romance drama stars Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel as a dedicated single mother, who finds love in the most unexpected of places. While she navigates a complicated new relationship and tries to balance her duties to her daughter, we’re treated to a vibrant, musical romp through Camden Town.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 10/21/18:
Robozuna
Avail. 10/23/18
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH
Avail. 10/24/18
Bodyguard
Avail. 10/25/18
Great News: Season 2
Avail. 10/26/18
Been So Long.
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 10/28/18
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving 11/1/18
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
Join The Discussion: Log In With