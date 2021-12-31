2021, get outta here! If you feel like I do, the past few years are largely worth forgetting, and 2022 must be better. However, one cannot deny that the content gods have been good to us, and Netflix knows exactly what we need to push us into new frontiers. To that end, the streamer is preparing to karate-chop our way into the future with more Cobra Kai to prove that The Karate Kid franchise ain’t quitting anytime soon. In addition, the Queer Eye gang is happy to attest that stylishness isn’t going out of style, ever.

In addition, Netflix also has a few new limited series (including one to park the kids in front of) and the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, who’s recruited not only Dakota Fanning but Olivia Colman for an intense and introspective ride on the beach. We’ll see you on the flip side, but before that happens, there’s a whole lot of TV offerings to stuff into your queues.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/31)

The O.G. All Valley Karate Tournament confrontation took place 30 years ago, and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence can’t get over it. Likewise, their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, attempt to join forces against John Kreese’s ownership of Cobra Kai, but of course, getting along will prove to be a bumpy road. Kreese has called in reinforcements in the form of his old Vietnam War buddy and co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who returns to the franchise. Who will win the spirit of karate in the Valley, and can Hawk and Tory keep their bully spirits alive while Johnny’s messing around with a crane kick? Robby’s also all in with enemy territory, and training methods are crossing like crazy, for better or worse.

Queer Eye: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 12/31)

The Lone Star state is ground central (Austin, Texas, specifically) for the fearless ambassadors storming forth to give heroes some TLC. Surely, more Emmys are on the way after everyone sees the magic of this season, all while making the Land of Boots much more fabulous than usual. Pandemic be damned, there’s plenty of stylishness that takes priority, even if everyone’s dealing with masking and testing to the max.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix series streaming 12/29)

The first installment (The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel) in this series arrived through the game changing ways of director Joe Berlinger, who’s navigating from within the true crime genre. In this new installment, the Times Square Killer gets the spotlight, along with the the social and systemic forces that facilitated this serial murderer. In the process, all the danger and depravity of 1970s and early 1980s midtown Manhattan will make those few blocks a character of their own.

The Lost Daughter (Netflix film streaming 12/30)

Olivia Colman portrays Leda, a vacationer who becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter who also hang on the beach while their extended family isn’t so idyllic. Leda also becomes consumed with her own past, which arrived with a difficult bout of young motherhood, and she falls into an impulsive act that rocks her inner world. Maggie Gyllenhaal finally becomes a first-time director here with her adapted script of the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. Expect to also see plenty of Dakota Johnson, along with Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Stay Close (Netflix series streaming 12/30)

This suspenseful thriller series revolves around a group of four supposedly close people who all harbor dark secrets. That includes a working mother, a faded documentary photographer, a detective who can’t get over his coldest case, and an old friend of the working mom. They can’t escape the past while moving toward the future, but the thrills won’t wait for them to catch up.

Anxious People (Netflix limited series streaming 12/30)

This dramedy revolved around a failed bank robber who tries to heist a bank, except the catch here is that it’s a cashless institution. In the process, he takes a group of people hostage, and the whole joint ends up falling to pieces because a pair of dysfunctional cops can’t get it together. In the aftermath, the hostages tell the tale, and everyone’s got a different version. It’s a trippy puzzle, overall, especially when it comes to the hostages’ secret.