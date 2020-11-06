Did Netflix know we’d all be racked with anxiety over the presidential election days after voting polls closed? Probably not, but they had a contingency plan in place and it’s this content line-up.
The platform dropped all six seasons of cult TV teen drama Dawson’s Creek, debuted another holiday rom-com, and ushered in plenty of blockbuster films to keep fans distracted from the political chaos. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of Nov. 6.
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Opening theme song or no, Netflix dropping this beloved teen drama is exactly what we need this week. Dawson’s Creek is the reason shows like The O.C., One Tree Hill, and Gossip Girl even exist and yet somehow, it still feels fresh and timely. It gave us an epic love story, likable characters, Katie Holmes, an unhealthy obsession with a young Joshua Jackson, and of course, the James Van Der Beek crying meme that just keeps on giving.
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)
Kat Graham and Vikings star Alexander Ludwig lead this latest holiday rom-com from the streaming platform. Graham plays a business-minded congressional aide who gives up spending the season with her family and friends to, what else, work. That work involves traveling to an Air Force base in the tropics to find reasons to defund it, pitting her against the charming, roguish captain played by Ludwig. You know how things play out from here, right?
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 10/31
The 12th Man
Avail. 11/1
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Avail. 11/2
Prospect
Avail. 11/3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Avail. 11/4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy
Avail. 11/5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Avail. 11/6
Citation
Country Ever After
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
The Late Bloomer
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 11/7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving 11/8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11
Green Room