Did Netflix know we’d all be racked with anxiety over the presidential election days after voting polls closed? Probably not, but they had a contingency plan in place and it’s this content line-up.

The platform dropped all six seasons of cult TV teen drama Dawson’s Creek, debuted another holiday rom-com, and ushered in plenty of blockbuster films to keep fans distracted from the political chaos. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of Nov. 6.

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Opening theme song or no, Netflix dropping this beloved teen drama is exactly what we need this week. Dawson’s Creek is the reason shows like The O.C., One Tree Hill, and Gossip Girl even exist and yet somehow, it still feels fresh and timely. It gave us an epic love story, likable characters, Katie Holmes, an unhealthy obsession with a young Joshua Jackson, and of course, the James Van Der Beek crying meme that just keeps on giving.

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)

Kat Graham and Vikings star Alexander Ludwig lead this latest holiday rom-com from the streaming platform. Graham plays a business-minded congressional aide who gives up spending the season with her family and friends to, what else, work. That work involves traveling to an Air Force base in the tropics to find reasons to defund it, pitting her against the charming, roguish captain played by Ludwig. You know how things play out from here, right?