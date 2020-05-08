We know there’s plenty of TV these days…. but Netflix has some really good stuff coming this week. By really good, we mean Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini covering up James Marsden’s murder good. That’s right, Dead to Me‘s second season is here, and the ladies have a whole new bloody mess to clean up except this time, the FBI’s on their tail. And Jerry Seinfeld is back for a new comedy special that’s good because, well, it’s Jerry Seinfeld. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 8.

Dead to Me: Season 2 Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to cover up another murder (and deliver some cliff-hanger-heavy drama) in Dead To Me’s second season. The comedy’s just as dark, and the performances from Applegate and Cardellini are just as mind-blowing but somehow, the show’s able to mine even more interesting storytelling from the offbeat friendship of Jen and Judy as they navigate new truths and familiar messes. Add To Netflix Queue Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill Jerry Seinfeld returns for his first true, straightforward comedy special in awhile with this Netflix stand-up routine. It’s a pleasant enough hour, filled with Seinfeld-esque humor about the hassle of socializing — oh the irony! — and the funny hangups of married life. Fans will enjoy it. Non-fans will probably still want to watch just to have something to pass the time with. Speaking of, here’s a terrific chat we did with Seinfeld about the special … over Zoom, because that’s how we live now, Jerry. Add To Netflix Queue