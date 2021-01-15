Netflix continues to churn out an unbelievable amount of fresh content to keep everyone entertained while the chaos of the outside world continues to swirl around us. This week’s lineup is both light and heavy, including more from Matt Groening getting medieval, a few documentaries about the drug trade and a notorious serial killer who plagued 1980s Los Angeles, and Anthony Mackie being the super-serum sucking soldier for a change. Let’s not forget about the non-original series that are weaving in and out of Netflix’s coffers as well (because we listed those for you, too).

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Disenchantment: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/15)

Matt Groening of The Simpsons fame (and more) is still cranking away on this adult animated comedy fantasy series that digs into the many misadventures of boozy and feisty characters, including ogres, mermaids, walruses, and even human fools while exploring Dreamland. In this batch of episodes, the hard-drinking Princess Bean continues to explore her own destiny and identity as she comes into power. Her friends are all striking out into new lands but love coming home, and don’t worry, Bean’s personal demon, Luci, and feisty elf companion, Elfo, are still a big focus. Come for the voice work from Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery; stay for the mature animated escapism.

Outside The Wire: Season 3 (Netflix film streaming 1/15)

Sorry to disappoint, but this show has nothing to do with The Wire. It does, however, star Anthony Mackie back in action mode, which is one of many wonderful ways to see him, an android military officer, who must locate a doomsday device before the bad guys can get their hands on it, and all hell breaks loose. Damson Idris co-stars as a drone pilot who assists Mackie’s cyborg, and they’re both in full-on action mode.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: Season 3 (Netflix limited series streaming 1/13)

This spellbinding docuseries dives deep into the investigation of brutal serial killer Richard Ramirez, who terrorized Los Angeles in the mid 1980s. Law enforcement found themselves puzzled by Ramirez’s apparent lack of rhyme or reason, given that his series of murders and sexual assaults at first appeared to be disconnected. After round-the-clock work by the members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, breaks in the case eventually arrived, and this series seeks to paint a portrait of how citizens feared becoming the next victim in this real-life horror story.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix film streaming 1/11)

This documentary goes back to the burgeoning crack epidemic of the early 1980s, followed by a metaphorical tsunami that ripped through America’s inner cities. The effects were not short-lived, and this film jumps decades ahead to examine the enduring destruction wrought by this drug, along with the associated and ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped within the U.S. prison and healthcare cycles.