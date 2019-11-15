Netflix drops some new comedy bits and a star-studded thriller to fill out the month of November. Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough find themselves involved in a twisted friendship that ends in tragedy in Earthquake Bird while The Crown returns for more opulent soap-opera moments, and comedian Jeff Garlin gets his own stand-up special. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 15th.
Earthquake Bird (Netflix film streaming 11/15)
Netflix has a track record of delivering addictive thrillers, and this one starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough looks to be continuing that pattern. Based on a novel of the same name, the film follows a young woman named Lucy, an ex-pat living in Japan who finds herself involved in a toxic love triangle with a photographer named Teiji and another foreigner named Lily. Vikander plays Lucy, who seems to have some kind of obsession with Teiji and doesn’t take too kindly to Keough’s Lily interest in the artist. If this sounds like a straightforward tale of a lover scorned, just know, it’s not.
The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/17)
The Windsor family takes a time-jump to the mid-1960s with a whole new cast, this time with Olivia Colman stepping in for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. The good news? The streaming service’s crown jewel continues to shine as the monarchy faces increased pressure, both from the general public and Parliament as well as from within the castle confines. Helena Bonham Carter steps into Princess Margaret’s shoes, and Tobias Menzies takes over as the Duke of Edinburgh.
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Netflix special streaming 11/12)
The Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm star gets his own Netflix comedy special this week. Garlin uses the set to open up about some hardships he’s endured in the past year — a divorce, the death of his mother, and the passing of both his dogs — but he manages to spin humor and a lot of heart out of tragedy, something difficult for even seasoned comedians to do. Add to that the fact that he rarely preps for sets before doing them, and this is one unpredictable stand-up special you just have to watch.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 11/9
Little Things: Season 3
Avail. 11/10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Avail. 11/11
A Single Man
Avail. 11/12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Avail. 11/13
Maradona in Mexico
Avail. 11/14
The Stranded
Avail. 11/15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 11/16/19
Mamma Mia!
Leaving 11/22/19
Nikita: Season 1-4