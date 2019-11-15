Netflix drops some new comedy bits and a star-studded thriller to fill out the month of November. Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough find themselves involved in a twisted friendship that ends in tragedy in Earthquake Bird while The Crown returns for more opulent soap-opera moments, and comedian Jeff Garlin gets his own stand-up special. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 15th.

Earthquake Bird (Netflix film streaming 11/15)

Netflix has a track record of delivering addictive thrillers, and this one starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough looks to be continuing that pattern. Based on a novel of the same name, the film follows a young woman named Lucy, an ex-pat living in Japan who finds herself involved in a toxic love triangle with a photographer named Teiji and another foreigner named Lily. Vikander plays Lucy, who seems to have some kind of obsession with Teiji and doesn’t take too kindly to Keough’s Lily interest in the artist. If this sounds like a straightforward tale of a lover scorned, just know, it’s not.