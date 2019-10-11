This week, Netflix is giving us a long-awaited Breaking Bad follow-up and more adventures in the town of Schitt’s Creek. Fans of Jesse Pinkman, rejoice. The lovable criminal returns to the screen following the events of the show’s finale to forge a new life for himself, far from the shadow of Walter White. He’ll have to get a little bloody to do it, but what’s new? And for bingewatchers looking for a good time, season five of Schitt’s Creek is here to deliver more wigs, more drama, and more “Ewww Davids.”

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week of October 11th.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix film streaming 10/11)

What is this follow-up to Vince Gilligan’s beloved crime drama supposed to be about? We still haven’t a clue. The basic gist is that it picks up right after the events of the show’s finale, with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the run and looking a bit worse for wear. He seeks shelter with Skinny Pete and Badger, long enough for a shower and a shave, before heading off to confront (partner with?) a man with a mangled hand. What we do know is that seeing Jesse Pinkman on screen again is a dream that we didn’t think we’d see realized in 2019, so really, wherever this wild ride takes us we’ll go. Let the Reddit theorizing begin.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5 (series streaming 10/10)

The fifth season of this feel-good Canadian comedy from Pop TV finally makes its way to Netflix this week The Rose family has established itself in the town of Schitt’s Creek as David’s business thrives, his relationship with Patrick heats up, Alexis and Ted take the next step in their romance, and Moira returns from filming her comeback crowpacalypse movie in Bosnia. If you’re not watching this show, we honestly feel sorry for you.