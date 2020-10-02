Netflix is starting to roll out its Halloween content, but don’t worry, not everything dropping this week is a nightmare. In fact, The Good Place is finally giving streaming fans a look at its final season, proving there are still things to laugh about in 2020. And Lily Collins heads to Paris in a dramedy that serves up some lighthearted escapism. But if being scared sh*tless is your thing, Vampires vs. the Bronx should have enough monsters and mayhem to suffice.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of Oct. 2.

The Good Place: Season 4 (series streaming 9/26)

The final run of this breakout comedy from creator Michael Schur has finally landed on Netflix. There’s have been some hellish twists, a return to Earth, chic bow-ties, human starter kits, inventive cuss words, and of course, Blake Bortles but our group of weirdos and misfits are finally ready to prove they belong in the Good Place. We think.

Emily in Paris (Netflix series streaming 10/2)

This soapy drama from Darren Star is basically what would’ve happened had L.C. chosen to go to Paris instead of shacking up with her no-good boyfriend on that season finale of The Hills. Kind of. It follows Lily Collins (Emily) as a young woman trying to make her dreams of living that Parisian life happen, scoring a new job and a fling or two along the way. Look, none of us can actually go to Paris right now, let alone leave our homes, so this is the best form of escapism we’re gonna get.

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix film streaming 10/2)

It’s officially October, which means all of the streaming platforms are rolling out their spookiest content but Netflix has a pretty packed lineup and it begins with this horror-comedy that feels like a nice way to ease us all into the more nightmarish movies that are certainly on the way. The movie follows a group of teens forced to protect their Bronx neighborhood when the undead come knocking.