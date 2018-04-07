Netflix

It seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of April 7th, including a tense drama starring some comedic leads, a car show that doesn’t just feel like a “car show,” one of David Fincher’s classic thrillers.

Fastest Car, Season 1 (all episodes streaming 4/6)

If “car culture” does nothing for you, a typical car TV show might interest you even less. That’s where Netflix’s new docu-series Fastest Car tries to stand out and bring in an audience that might not know that much about the cars they’re seeing while still appealing to the knowledgeable fans. Each episode follows the same format of pitting “sleeper” cars against widely recognized supercars in a race, but the race only takes up a few seconds near the end of the episodes. The show is just as much about the drivers as the cars, showcasing the individuals’ struggles and thought processes about how they view their industry. It’s a neat competition series that flies by in eight episodes.

6 Balloons, (Netflix film streaming 4/6)

“Oh, what’s this? Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson from Broad City are in a movie together? Sounds delightfully funny! Let’s watch this light fare.” This could easily be someone’s reaction as they casually browse Netflix this week, because why would someone expect these comedic actors to star in a heavy story about a drug addict and his enabling sister? These are expectations that Franco and Jacobson are happy to crush in their new movie on Netflix. It’s a dark picture about two characters who just can’t help but make bad decisions, brought to life from strong dramatic performances from the two leads.

Se7en, (streaming 4/1)

Just as Netflix taketh away, it giveth some great titles month after month, and David Fincher’s Se7en is part of April’s additions. The movie follows a veteran detective and his new partner as they travel from poorly lit room to poorly lit room on the trail of a psychotic killer. The sin-driven murders are grizzly and grotesque but seem somewhat at home in the grungey, desolate world that Fincher creates. It’s certainly worth a fresh rewatch on a sunny day that’s a little too devoid of hopelessness.