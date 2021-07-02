The Fourth Of July weekend is finally upon us, and Netflix programming is getting slightly patriotic, too. Somehow, the streaming service is also giving us quite a stars-and-stripes treat in the process, given that Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is starring as a rowdy and not-for-the-faint-at-heart George Washington in an animated film. There’s also a fresh horror adaptation that will keep you inside and cool, and an inspiring movie that will take you inside the Deaf community, where challenges differ but the truth remains universal. These selections are all geared towards taking you through the hottest days of the year, so settle in with some ice cream and get to binging.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Netflix film streaming 7/2)

Author RL Stine’s works find new terrifying life in this first trilogy installment about a group of teenagers who inadvertently stumble upon a source of ancient evil. Before long, they’re wrapped up in a 300-year-old nightmare that’s messed with their Shadyside community, and expect more where this came from when Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 eventually arrive.

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix film streaming 6/30)

Channing Tatum voices a very profane (and buff) George Washington in this series that’s directed by Archer‘s Matt Thompson and produced by The Mitchells vs. the Machines‘ Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Washington declares that he wants to “start a f*cking revolution,” and he’s accompanied by a beer-guzzling Sam Adams, an angry Geronimo, Paul Revere, and Thomas Edison as they decide to take on Benedict Arnold and King James. In the synopsis, Netflix promises, “[T]hese are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.”

Audible (Netflix film streaming 7/1)

This coming-of-age documentary follows a group of Deaf high school students as they confront the impending reality of graduation and heading into the real world. A popular athlete, Amaree, tears up the football field following a tragic loss, and overall, this group of teens seek to conquer adversity while looking toward the future and intending to prove their worth to the world.

Young Royals (Netflix series streaming 7/1)

A teenage prince heads to a ritzy boarding school, where he intends upon exploring his identity and figuring out what he’d really like to do in the future. His dreams turn to freedom and unconditional live and away from royal duty, but those dreams are thwarted when he finds himself next in line to become king. Will he choose love (I think we can all guess what’s going to happen)… or his apparently predestined life?

Prime Time (Netflix film streaming 6/30)

The time is 1999, and the occasion is New Year’s Eve. A 20-year-old man takes hostages after entering a TV studio. The man doesn’t know his plan, nor does anyone else, although he has a message that’s interrupted by police, and as he waits it out, he apparently bonds with his hostages. Hmm, sounds like a case of Stockholm Syndrome with shades of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.