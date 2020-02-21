Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of February 21.

Netflix continues the month of love with a new romantic dramedy series and a film starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway as a woman who’s sense of duty to her dad entangles her in a sea of intrigue. First up is Gentefied, a half hour series that explores brown love and family in a rapidly changing Los Angeles. If you’re not feeling saucy interactions between badass cousins, The Last Thing He Wanted will take you through the Iran-Contra affair in a taut political thriller. Also, Ben Affleck shows up, and not in a Bat costume, so that’s always a good start.

Gentefied (Netflix series streaming 2/21)

Based off of the 2017 Sundance digital darling, Gentefied is a bilingual series about brown love, family, and community set as three cousins attempt to chase the American Dream. But their rapidly changing LA neighborhood has different plans that threatens everything from their jobs to their very identities. The Spanglish dramedy will also tackle insta-fame in the digital age and promises to settle once and for all how to properly pronounce Latinx.

The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix film streaming 2/21)

Set during the Iran-Contra scandal, The Last Thing He Wanted is an adaptation of the Joan Didion novel that stars Anne Hathaway as a Washington D.C. journalist who finds herself ensnared in a web of intrigue after her father asks for favor. Thinking she can leverage dad’s offer into an expose, Hathaway’s character finds herself smack in the middle of her own investigation. The political thriller is directed by Dee Rees who turned heads with Mudbound, and it also stars Ben Affleck, Academy Award nominee Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile and Toby Jones.

Here’s a full list of what’s coming in the last week:

Avail. 2/21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Avail. 2/22

Girl On The Third Floor

Avail. 2/23

Full Count

Avail. 2/25

Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/26

I Am Not Okay With This

Avail. 2/27:

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Avail. 2/28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Avail. 2/29

Jerry Maguire

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 2/21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving 2/26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving 2/27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving 2/28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving 2/29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air