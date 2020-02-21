Netflix continues the month of love with a new romantic dramedy series and a film starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway as a woman who’s sense of duty to her dad entangles her in a sea of intrigue. First up is Gentefied, a half hour series that explores brown love and family in a rapidly changing Los Angeles. If you’re not feeling saucy interactions between badass cousins, The Last Thing He Wanted will take you through the Iran-Contra affair in a taut political thriller. Also, Ben Affleck shows up, and not in a Bat costume, so that’s always a good start.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of February 21.
Gentefied (Netflix series streaming 2/21)
Based off of the 2017 Sundance digital darling, Gentefied is a bilingual series about brown love, family, and community set as three cousins attempt to chase the American Dream. But their rapidly changing LA neighborhood has different plans that threatens everything from their jobs to their very identities. The Spanglish dramedy will also tackle insta-fame in the digital age and promises to settle once and for all how to properly pronounce Latinx.
The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix film streaming 2/21)
Set during the Iran-Contra scandal, The Last Thing He Wanted is an adaptation of the Joan Didion novel that stars Anne Hathaway as a Washington D.C. journalist who finds herself ensnared in a web of intrigue after her father asks for favor. Thinking she can leverage dad’s offer into an expose, Hathaway’s character finds herself smack in the middle of her own investigation. The political thriller is directed by Dee Rees who turned heads with Mudbound, and it also stars Ben Affleck, Academy Award nominee Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile and Toby Jones.
Here’s a full list of what’s coming in the last week:
Avail. 2/21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Avail. 2/22
Girl On The Third Floor
Avail. 2/23
Full Count
Avail. 2/25
Every Time I Die
Avail. 2/26
I Am Not Okay With This
Avail. 2/27:
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Avail. 2/28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Avail. 2/29
Jerry Maguire
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 2/21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving 2/26
Our Idiot Brother
Leaving 2/27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving 2/28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving 2/29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air