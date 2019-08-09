CW

The first full week of August brings with it the return of a fan-favorite comedy, and a couple of other funny shows to keep Netflix subscribers laughing. GLOW is back as the ladies take their act to Vegas where the humor (and the drama) are ramped up a notch. Comedia Hasan Minhaj returns for another round of hilarious episodes of his talk show series. And Jane the Virgin fans can relive the bittersweet end of the CW comedy-that-could as the final season lands on the streaming service.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 9th.

GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/9)

The ladies head to Las Vegas to perform a run of shows that test their bonds with each other and how far they’re willing to go to achieve fame and glory in the world of wrestling. Underdogs no more, this season the show leans into its dramatic roots, exploring the relationships between these women and how they’ve shaped each other through this extraordinary run.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix series streaming 8/4)

Comedian Hasan Minhaj returns for a few more episodes of his talk show. He’s got plenty to cover this time around with Democratic debates and immigration issues. His first episode though covers the dark side of the video game industry, particularly how creators are often exploited. But, ya know, it’ll be funny.

Jane The Virgin: Season 5 (series streaming 8/8)

The final season of this feel-good CW comedy comes to Netflix this week. As Jane tries to move forward with her life despite shocking reveals and the return of a former lover, Xo and Rogelio pursue their own careers, fight terrible battles, and the family tries to stay together despite all the drama surrounding them.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 8/4/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Avail. 8/5/19

Enter the Anime (Netflix original)

No Good Nick: Part 2

Avail. 8/6/19

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Avail. 8/8/19

Dollar (Netflix original)

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director (Netflix original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/9/19

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family (Netflix original)

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 8/11/19

No Country for Old Men

Leaving 8/14/19

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving 8/15/19

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving 8/16/19

The 40-Year-Old Virgin