Although we’re not even halfway through summer, Netflix realizes that the novelty of stepping outside might already be wearing thinner than expected. To that end, the streaming service is serving up several new series and films to keep you occupied in all four quadrants. First up, a set of female assassins takes down the powers that be with leading ladies from Game of Thrones and Guardians of the Galaxy. Next, the Fear Street franchise wraps up a trilogy of films, and then we’ve got plenty of heist-based drama, religion-focused cultural implications, and a sports icon to get the ball (literally) rolling. Also, check out the latest batch of episodes from Mindy Kaling’s semi-autobiographical show. We’ve rounded up the most bingeworthy queue additions this week, since it’s (realistically) too hot for most of us to make decisions in the heat of July.

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix film streaming 7/14)

Look, Netflix original action films might seem like they’re in plentiful supply these days, but this one’s worth particular notice. Karen Gillan portrays the assassin-daughter of an elite assassin, portrayed by Lena Headey, and the pair come back together again to help protect a young girl from an organization known as The Firm. Nope, Tom Cruise does not make a cameo in this picture, but there’s a group called The Librarians, who are played by Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino. Essentially, we’ve got three generations of badass ladies here, doing their best to wipe out pesky henchmen and raise a lot of hell.

Heist: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/14)

Three of America’s greatest heists shall be examined in the finest of detail here by the people who did the heisting. These adventures include a Vegas casino heist, a Miami airport heist, and a a Kentucky bourbon heist. The shooting style here aims for Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, and the planning of these heists is flat-out meticulous, so it’s no wonder that the initial heisting went well. However, one must realize that these heisters were eventually busted, so there’s that part of the story, too. Crime doesn’t pay in the long-term, kids.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix film streaming 7/16)

The trilogy’s final installment brings the franchise to a head when Sarah Fier’s curse finally gets its origin story. In the end, you’ll see how Shadyside’s residents all feel their lives changed on one fateful night, which will reverberate from many generations to come. R.L. Stein’s stories light up here with a a climactic hurrah.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/15)

Mindy Kaling’s brainchild (one of them, at least… there are so many) returns with more coming-of-age comedy. Devi’s making more questionable decisions along the way (that’s obligatory) while fumbling around through the finer points within new relationships. She does, however, face an out-of-her-control dilemma at school when “another Indian girl who is prettier, cooler” arrives on the scene. Expect more drama at home, too, as this beloved series continues to celebrate the awkwardness of adolescence.

Naomi Osaka (Netflix limited series streaming 7/16)

One of the world’s greatest tennis players skipped Wimbledon this year, but she’s still seizing the spotlight in this three-part series. In the end, she’ll emerge (in all viewers’ eyes) as one of her generation’s most influential and gifted athletes, and she’s doing it all inside a pressure-cooker or a sport while honoring her Haitian roots.

My Unorthodox Life: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/15)

A fashion mogul belongs to an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, which doesn’t exactly jive with her CEO job. No matter, she manages to revolutionize her world and still pull off motherhood, which makes me freaking exhausted to think about. Still, the promise of an untamed and unpredictable heroine, who’s struggling to balance her upbringing and her actual life, is an intriguing premise to pursue.