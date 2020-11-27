Netflix’s streaming library is giving us options this week. You could try Ron Howard’s heavy-handed family drama, Hillbilly Elegy. It comes with an A-list cast, even if the story is a bit of a slog. Or you could get in the holiday spirit by watching Kurt Russell stir up trouble as “thirst-trap Santa” in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Of course, there’s also a Bruce Willis action flick and a military drama set in the Middle East to binge as well. Like we said, options.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of November 27.

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix film streaming 11/24)

Ron Howard’s heavy-hitting drama based on a bestseller lands on Netflix this week and it brings with an impressively stacked cast. Glenn Close and Amy Adams are the main leads, a mother-daughter duo struggling to lift themselves out of poverty and overcome their respective demons. It’s weighty material, definitely not a feel-good watch, but hey — it’s Glenn Close and Amy Adams, you know it’ll be good.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film streaming 11/25)

Kurt Russell returns to save Christmas in this sequel to last year’s surprise holiday hit. Chris Columbus is back directing as Russell plays a dare-we-say-it, even sexier version of Santa this time around. He’s still rocking out in jails and playing the blues, but Old Saint Nick now has to team up with teenage Kate Pierce to stop a certain magical troublemaker from ruining the holidays this year.