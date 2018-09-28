Netflix

Netflix is closing out the month of September with a few exciting adds and a handful of great films preparing to say goodbye. Before Fall is officially in swing, the streaming service is dropping their crime thriller, Hold The Dark, starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard and giving us the latest season of The Walking Dead. If zombies and murder aren’t your thing, there’s always Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time that looks like quality family viewing. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of September 28th.

Hold The Dark (Netflix original streaming 9/28)

Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier is back with another film that prods at the complexities of humanity with gore and violence, this time set in the Alaskan wilderness. Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright plays Russell Core, a wolf preservationist and author summoned to a remote Alaskan town by a grieving mother intent on finding her son who might have been taken by wolves — it happens a lot there. Her husband (Alexander Skarsgard) is off serving in Iraq, and Core is her only hope of rescuing her son and getting revenge on the animal who took him. Whether that animal is wolf, human, or something else altogether is what Saulnier wants you to find out.

The Walking Dead: Season 8 (series streaming 9/23)

Season eight of The Walking Dead finally lands on Netflix this week. If you’ve stuck with the show this far, you know that the battle between the survivors of Alexandria and the Saviors, (read: the battle between Rick and Negan) really ramps up this season. Maggie leads the Hilltop Community, Ezekiel and Carol lead the Kingdom, and Rick’s crew joins them to deal with the Savior threat once and for all, but not before some huge character deaths and a few shocking reveals take place.

Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time (film streaming 9/25)

Ava DuVernay’s-directed fantasy epic is traveling through space and time to make it’s home on Netflix this week. The family flick follows a young girl named Meg (newcomer Storm Reid), who must go on an inter-dimensional adventure to rescue her father who’s being held prisoner by some sort of dark force. Along the way, she’s helped by three astral beings, Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling).

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 9/23/18

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Avail. 9/25/18

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Avail. 9/26/18

Norsemen: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Hurricane Heist

Avail. 9/28/18

Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

El Marginal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Forest of Piano (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Hold the Dark (NETFLIX FILM)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Lost Song (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Made in Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The 3rd Eye (NETFLIX FILM)

Two Catalonias (NETFLIX FILM)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 10/1/18

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks (Season 1)

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar (Seasons 1-6)

Leaving 10/2/18

The Human Centipede: First Sequence