Netflix welcomes a new animated comedy and the return of a fan-favorite fantasy drama this week. Jake Johnson’s Hoops, a raunchy series about a washed-up basketball coach traumatizing his team of talentless misfits lands on the streaming platform. It’s dirtier than BoJack and it sports no lessons about puberty or growing up like Big Mouth does, but there are plenty of bits. If that doesn’t strike you, maybe the new season of Lucifer, which plans to introduce Satan’s twin brother to stir things up, just might?

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 21.

Hoops (Netflix series streaming 8/21)

New Girl’s Jake Johnson leads this cast of Netflix’s latest animated series, playing a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach named Ben Hopkins. Ben wants to get out from under his father’s shadow — a former pro baller and current owner of a successful steakhouse voiced by the always-funny Rob Riggle — and he thinks coaching a bunch of talentless losers to greatness might help with that dream. There are prostitute bits, a Godfather reference that goes too far, and lots of f-bombs so if that doesn’t speak to you after watching the first episode, don’t stick around for more. No seriously, Jake Johnson told us to tell you that.

Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 8/21)

Netflix is giving fans of this hellishly-fun crime drama another season and this one feels a bit more experimental than the rest. That’s a good thing because introducing Satan’s evil twin (sorry, we had to) feels like a completely bonkers move that might just pay off. While Lucifer is stuck somewhere in the Underworld, his sibling is f*cking up his relationships on Earth, starting with his romance with Chloe.