Netflix kicks off the month of February with some mindbending action. GLOW’s Alison Brie stars in the thriller Horse Girl, about a young woman slowly losing her mind, while a beloved fantasy horror comic series, Locke & Key, finally gets its small-screen adaptation. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of February 7.
Horse Girl (Netflix film streaming 2/7)
Alison Brie stars in this psychological thriller that looks like a total mindf*ck, if we’re being honest. She plays a young woman named Sarah, who slowly begins to lose her mind. Sarah’s into horses (obviously), true crime, and researching her grandmother’s alien abduction theories. That last is what forces her to reckon with her own mental health and to uncover the truth about her family and her strange nightmares.
Locke & Key (Netflix series streaming 2/7)
Joe Hill’s best-selling fantasy horror story is finally getting some screentime. The new Netflix series follows the three Locke siblings, who move into their ancestral home following their father’s murder and must confront the strange, inexplicable happenings that take place when they find a series of keys that unlock doors to other dimensions.
