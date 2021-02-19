Netflix can’t technically keep us warm, but it’s sure gonna try to do this weekend as the United States (hopefully) begins to recover from a devastating ice storm that ripped through several states, including Texas. If you’re lucky enough to have power (and we hope you are), then there are plenty of fresh offerings to keep everyone entertained while huddling under the blankets and crossing fingers for spring to be lurking around the corner. First up, there’s a cunning duo in a Rosamund Pike-Peter Dinklage team-up. Then there’s an interactive adventure special from the guy who will probably drink his own pee, and there’s a suspense series and a Kevin James show. No matter which one of these is your particular ballgame, we encourage you to get your binge on.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

I Care A Lot (Netflix film streaming 2/19)

Rosamund Pike’s got the Gone Girl hair again, which sends out some palpable vibes to be certain. She portrays a court-appointed guardian for elderly wards, and she’s siphoning their assets in an elaborate racket. However, she meets her match in a gangster played by Peter Dinklage, who’s got his own game while representing a mark (Dianne Wiest), who has no living heirs or family but has ruthless designs of her own. Dinklage has got a stare that can bore straight into your soul, and Pike can be as cold as they come, so this movie should be a deliciously dark treat for all.

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Netflix interactive special streaming 2/16)

Bear Grylls digs these interactive specials, in which he allows viewers to choose his fate in a Bandersnatch sort of way. How, exactly, did he end up in the above scenario, and is it real? I can’t even begin to guess the answer to either of those questions, but I imagine that he’ll be drinking his own pee at some point. In addition, expect Bear to help track down missing animals (including a hungry lion and a mischievous baboon) from a wildlife sanctuary. Chose well (or poorly) for him because, you know, he’s doing this to himself.

Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix docuseries streaming 2/17)

This six-part docuseries will dive deep into the Fourteenth Amendment that’s promised liberty and equal protection for all since 1868. Along the way, expected to hear form luminaries including Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi, and more. They’ll read speeches and writings from Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Andrew Johnson; and the series welcomes hosts Will Smith and Larry Wilmore for a powerful journey through U.S. history.

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix series streaming 2/17)

This series follows a single mother who has an affair with her boss, who happens to be a psychiatrist, and then his wife ends up in her circle of friends. Naturally, this leads to a web of secrets and lies and so much drama, all from the producers of The Crown.

The Crew (Netflix series streaming 2/15)

The Crew (Netflix series) — Kevin James has his own Netflix show, y’all. He plays a NASCAR crew chief who must step up when the owner steps down. James must resist all efforts to “modernize” his team, and there are members of The King Of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 production teams behind this show, so all those Kevin James followers out there will know the drill.