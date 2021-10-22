Fall is truly upon us in most parts of the country, and if you’re not out there enjoying your local Oktoberfest, you’re probably looking for some distractions before the stress of holiday season (with all of its inherent family togetherness) begins. Fortunately, Netflix pushed out several options this week to keep you entertained, including a little bit of obligatory spooky flavor. That would include Night Teeth, which revolves around a group of hard-partying vampires (including Megan Fox), who ain’t The Lost Boys. Then there’s the newest of many adult animated series up for grabs, since one can never get enough of famous voices telling dirty jokes.
Several other offerings join the streaming service as well, as you’ll see below. And be sure to check out what’s leaving — Billy on the Street, Catch Me If You Can, Legally Blonde, and more — after Halloween. That will make more room for the November crop of fresh content to arrive and fill your queues anew.
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.
Night Teeth (Netflix film streaming 10/20)
Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry play the lead-character vampires of this film, but there are also blood suckers played by Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, so you know what that means: any human in their sights is in big trouble. That includes a college-student-turned-chauffeur, Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.), who’s tasked with driving the two primary vamps around to parties, where they can get their thirst on. Can Benny stay alive, can he save Los Angeles, and can he possibly do both things? Talk about a guilty pleasure of a movie.
Inside Job (Netflix series streaming 10/22)
Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater star in this adult animated comedy show that revolves around a shadow government that’s all up in global conspiracies. There are secret societies and orgies and shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, along with an idealistic agent who hopes that she can make a difference in a world filled with unhinged characters.
Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/22)
Joe Hill’s horror comic continues on the adaptation train after the Locke siblings (and mother) attempted to make a new start after their father’s mysterious murder. Naturally, one should expect to see more uncovered keys this season and even darker forces that are attempting to trick everyone into doing their bidding. Still, this show remains a coming-of-age mystery that stresses family bonds above all else, including the entire spiritual realm.
Found (Netflix film streaming 10/19)
This documentary follows teen American girls who somehow discover that they’re cousins by blood. This leads to an online-meeting that turns into a real-life journey, wherein the teens travel to China for answers and adventure. It’s an emotional journey but a rewarding one.
Sex, Love, and goop (Netflix series streaming 10/21)
Gwyneth Paltrow once advocated for women to put jade eggs into their vaginas, so one can only imagine what this “wellness” series has to offer. She’s enlisted courageous couples who have asked the goop people to help them have more pleasurable sex. Hmm.
Stuck Together (Netflix film streaming 10/19)
Seven families who are stuck during Parisian lockdown endure the best and worst of each other over the course of three months. Man, this should inspire everyone who can get to the country side to do so, stat.
Theo Von: Regular People (Netflix stand-up comedy special streaming 10/19)
Podcasting funny guy Theo Von is actually not a regular dude, as you’ll find out from this set of stories about his childhood and how, as an adult, he does his best to avoid work. Also, get ready for some matchmaking shenanigans, as related from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix series streaming 10/21)
The YouTube influencer of the title apparently wakes up in a bizarre situation that sounds a little Kafka-esque, only it involves a parallel universe. Luckily for him, he’s got his pal Joon Kim with him, so they can attempt to figure out why he’s now MMA fighting and making rap videos.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 10/16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Avail. 10/19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Avail. 10/20
Found
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Avail. 10/21
Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can’t Communicate
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Avail. 10/22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 10/23
The Mist: Season 1
Leaving 10/27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Leaving 10/28
Pup Star
Leaving 10/29
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving 10/31
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man