Netflix closes out the month of June with a new season of a dark docuseries and the arrival of an Oscar-winning comic book movie.

Season three of the drug-centered series Dope lands on the streaming platform this month after making headlines for the arrest of one of its stars. If that’s not your thing, the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has come to Netflix with a voice cast that includes some big name stars and an animation style that deserves to be appreciated — whether you’re a comic fan or not.

The Oscar-winning animated film is making its way to Netflix this summer, which means if you didn’t get a chance to see it in theaters, you no longer have to wonder what all the hype is about. The story follows a young kid named Miles, who becomes the web-slinging hero of his reality, only to cross paths with other iterations of Spider-Man across different dimensions who help him defeat a threat posed to all realities. Mahershala Ali, John Mulaney, and Jake Johnson make up the film’s talented voice cast, but it’s the striking visuals and daring story-telling technique that really serves the film well.

Netflix’s docuseries on the war on drugs returns for a third season. After a major star of season two was arrested on drug trafficking charges, expect this new installment to focus more on dealer, users, and the law enforcement officers charged with bringing them in in a bid to bridge divides and shine a light on the drug epidemic making life difficult for all groups involved.

