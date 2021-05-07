Netflix is ready to roll into May with a whole buffet of entertainment options to keep us going strong on the weekends. This week, they’re giving us a new true-crime option that promises to (at least) bathe an old case in a new light, and be forewarned, you might lose a little sleep (in the best way) if that’s your cup of spooky tea. In addition, the streaming service is getting back into the original superhero-series game (after the shuttering of The Defenders offerings a few years ago) with their first Millarworld adaptation. Revisiting a musical superstar is also on the menu, along with a few fresh original movies. As usual, you’ll never be able to watch everything on this list on this particular weekend, yet we’re here to give you the highlights and help you choose wisely.

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix series streaming on 5/7)

Kick-Ass and Kingsman creator Mark Millar is to thank for this epic superhero series, starring a heavily bearded Josh Duhamel as The Utopian. He’s the head of a superhero family that’s hoping to pass the torch to a new generation, but (no real surprise) things aren’t going smoothly on that end. Yes, this description does evoke shades of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible (currently running on Amazon), but the vibe is less R-rated and also entertaining on its own merits. No spoilers here, but there are twists involved with this family’s ethics as heroes, and the show answers a lot of questions left open by Marvel Studios’ The Avengers with all of its collateral damage.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix limited series streaming 5/5)

Netflix continues to delve deeper into the true crime realm with new selections every month, from the ongoing Unsolved Mysteries revival to bingeworthy limited series like Murder Among The Mormons and Joe Berlinger’s haunting Crime Scene anthology show. Now, the streamer is taking on the case of serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam,” who was arrested and convicted after a stream of murders in the late 1970s. Upon Berkowitz’s capture, New Yorkers felt a sense of relief after Berkowitz could no longer stalk the streets, but journalist Maury Terry (author of Ultimate Evil) didn’t rest easy. He felt convinced that Berkowitz had a partner (or more than one), and this limited documentary series will dive down the rabbit hole with him. This might be a cautionary tale or the path to the elusive truth or both.

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 5/6)

Selena Quintanilla, who eventually became the Queen of Tejano Music, continues her years of hard work and sacrifice as she journeys from tiny gigs to becoming the biggest female Latin artist ever. The show embraces family and the power of dreaming to inspirational effect.

Monster (Netflix film streaming 5/7)

This harrowing story follows a teenage honor student who finds himself accused of felony murder. As one might expect, this brings life crashing down around him and threatens to topple his promising future in exchange for life in prison if convicted.

Milestone (Netflix film streaming 5/7)

A recently bereaved truck driver takes an existential journey while coping with the thought of losing out a a young recruit on the job while also dealing with personal loss. In the process of all of this, he reaches a record mileage mark at his company, and this sounds a bit like a certain George Clooney movie that we’ve all seen, right? But grittier.