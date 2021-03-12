Warmer weather is on the way, but if you’re not quite ready (or vaccinated enough) to get out this weekend, do not fret. Netflix realizes that there’s still plenty of appetite for fresh content, and this week, they’ve got a sports documentary series, a found-footage-style series, an intriguing proposition, and family fare. First up, there’s a fresh batch of episodes from the Last Chance U franchise, and there are French subtitles on an actioner series, along with a series that serves up a philosophical question that might also be a cautionary tale. Finally, there’s something for the youngest crowd, so the adults can maybe get their nap on. No matter what you’re craving in a bingewatch this weekend, the streamer’s striving to rise to the challenge.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix series 3/10)

The Emmy-winning franchise returns with a no-holds-barred, somewhat gritty look into community college basketball. The players all want to rise to the next level and achieve dreams, but first, those damn personal demons and warring emotions happen on and off the court, all while the East Los Angeles College Huskies set their sights upon an unprecedented California state basketball championship.

The One (Netflix series streaming 3/11)

Those who are obsessed with dating apps and need motivation to stop might enjoy this series, which imagines that DNA matching is the key to finding the perfect partner. This sounds like it carries a similar vibe to AMC’s Soulmates but with a flashier polish with results as equaly messy. Married people are gonna retroactively take the DNA test, right? Oh god, yeah. At that point, maybe don’t fall into that trap, but do check out this series. It’s guaranteed to be anything but boring.

Dealer (Netflix series streaming 3/10)

It’s a bloody gang war with subtitles, y’all, and it’s all happening in the South of France, which sounds wild enough, but this show also revolves around two filmmakers, including a music video director who’s filming a drug gang leader with far too much charisma and not enough predictability inside, and he also wants to bust into the rap scene. This series hopes to thrill you with a fast pace and a found-footage feel.

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix series streaming 3/10)

You know those people who spend so much. money on their wedding that they might as well have bought a house? Yeah, that’s what’s happening here, although there’s plenty of wisdom here from a real estate agent who’s hoping to help couples avoid dumping their cash into a freaking party with a fancy-ass cake. Yet of course, the real estate agent has to beat the voice of a hopeless-romantic wedding planner, and this sounds like a clash for the ages. HGTV, this ain’t.

Yes Day (Netflix film streaming 3/12)

Jennifer Garner is fully embracing being cast as a mom type, and Edgar Ramirez plays her husband. Together, these two decide to let the kids rule the house for 24 hours by making all of the rules, which leads to a whirlwind adventure that makes the whole family appreciate what they’ve got in each other. I don’t know man, doesn’t it already feel like kids rule households already, and no one wants to admit it? Well, that sense of denial might be part of the fun here, although I’m only speculating, so don’t listen to me! The film co-stars Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.