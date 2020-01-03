Netflix kickstarts the new year by welcoming back some beloved, big-budget films that disappeared from the streaming platform in 2019. Sure, there are also a few original offerings which we’ve listed below, but really, you may not be into an ice skating drama or a Biblically-inspired thriller over Kill Bill, a couple of Lord of the Rings movies, or Christopher Nolan’s Inception. And that’s without taking into account the queue space all those returning James Bond movies deserve. The one bright light for Netflix might be the final season of Anne with an E, which feels like a necessary watch if you’re craving more Little Women-type stories.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week of January 3.
Anne With An “E” (Netflix series streaming 1/3)
The adventures of Anne Shirley come to an end (on Netflix at least) this week as the show drops its final season. We’ve seen the spunky orphan find a sense of belonging and family with her adopted caretakers and field the romantic interests of schoolboys, but this season, she turns 16 and goes on an adventure to find her origins. It looks predictably heartwarming, and what’s so wrong with that?
Messiah (Netflix series streaming 1/1)
Michelle Monaghan stars in this mystery thriller than infuses some New Testament lore into the hunt for a troublesome prophet, who may be a terrorist seducing masses of misguided followers, or he may be the second coming of Christ. It looks more than a bit problematic from the trailer, and the twists may not be too surprising.
Spinning Out (Netflix series streaming 1/1)
The Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario takes to the ice as a talented figure skater launching an Olympics comeback tour after choking during a major competition. Mad Men’s January Jones plays her controlling, abusive mother, so yes, this is like a cleaned-up version of I, Tonya.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 12/28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Avail. 12/29
Lawless
Avail. 12/30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Avail. 12/31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Avail. 1/1
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Avail. 1/2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Avail. 1/3
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
Avail. 1/3
Dracula: Season 1