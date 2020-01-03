Netflix kickstarts the new year by welcoming back some beloved, big-budget films that disappeared from the streaming platform in 2019. Sure, there are also a few original offerings which we’ve listed below, but really, you may not be into an ice skating drama or a Biblically-inspired thriller over Kill Bill, a couple of Lord of the Rings movies, or Christopher Nolan’s Inception. And that’s without taking into account the queue space all those returning James Bond movies deserve. The one bright light for Netflix might be the final season of Anne with an E, which feels like a necessary watch if you’re craving more Little Women-type stories.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week of January 3.

Anne With An “E” (Netflix series streaming 1/3)

The adventures of Anne Shirley come to an end (on Netflix at least) this week as the show drops its final season. We’ve seen the spunky orphan find a sense of belonging and family with her adopted caretakers and field the romantic interests of schoolboys, but this season, she turns 16 and goes on an adventure to find her origins. It looks predictably heartwarming, and what’s so wrong with that?

Messiah (Netflix series streaming 1/1)

Michelle Monaghan stars in this mystery thriller than infuses some New Testament lore into the hunt for a troublesome prophet, who may be a terrorist seducing masses of misguided followers, or he may be the second coming of Christ. It looks more than a bit problematic from the trailer, and the twists may not be too surprising.

Spinning Out (Netflix series streaming 1/1)

The Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario takes to the ice as a talented figure skater launching an Olympics comeback tour after choking during a major competition. Mad Men’s January Jones plays her controlling, abusive mother, so yes, this is like a cleaned-up version of I, Tonya.