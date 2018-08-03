We’re back. It’s the beginning of the month, which means there’s a slew of new titles dropping on Netflix this week. It’s also hot as hell outside, which means there’s more than enough reason to stay planted on the couch, enjoying the cool conditioned air, and binge-watching all of these fantastic shows and flicks. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of August 3rd. Enjoy.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (film streaming August 1st)
Because the entire trilogy just went missing from Hulu, we can only hope it’ll pop up on Netflix at some point this month. For now, the streaming platform is hosting the first installment of Tolkien’s fantasy series. This one follows Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his band of hobbits as they team up with a bunch of elves, dwarves, humans, and of course, Gandalf (Ian McKellan) to set out on a journey to destroy the one ring.
Like Father (film streaming August 3rd)
Kristen Bell in anything is guaranteed to be funny but this father-daughter comedy looks especially rife with humor. Bell plays a workaholic woman jilted at the altar who decides to salvage something from her relationship when she heads out on her honeymoon cruise … with her estranged father played by Kelsey Grammer. The two come to some sort of understanding by the end, but not before hashing things out on off-boat excursions and over a ton of booze.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 7/28/18
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
Avail. 7/29/18
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
Avail. 7/30/18
A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Avail. 7/31/18
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Avail. 8/1/18
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Avail. 8/2/18
Emelie
Avail. 8/3/18
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I AM A KILLER
Like Father
Marching Orders
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 8/5/18
13 Assassins
Leaving 8/6/18
Welcome to Me
Leaving 8/10/18
St. Vincent
