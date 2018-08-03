New Line Cinema

We’re back. It’s the beginning of the month, which means there’s a slew of new titles dropping on Netflix this week. It’s also hot as hell outside, which means there’s more than enough reason to stay planted on the couch, enjoying the cool conditioned air, and binge-watching all of these fantastic shows and flicks. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of August 3rd. Enjoy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (film streaming August 1st)

Because the entire trilogy just went missing from Hulu, we can only hope it’ll pop up on Netflix at some point this month. For now, the streaming platform is hosting the first installment of Tolkien’s fantasy series. This one follows Frodo (Elijah Wood) and his band of hobbits as they team up with a bunch of elves, dwarves, humans, and of course, Gandalf (Ian McKellan) to set out on a journey to destroy the one ring.

Like Father (film streaming August 3rd)

Kristen Bell in anything is guaranteed to be funny but this father-daughter comedy looks especially rife with humor. Bell plays a workaholic woman jilted at the altar who decides to salvage something from her relationship when she heads out on her honeymoon cruise … with her estranged father played by Kelsey Grammer. The two come to some sort of understanding by the end, but not before hashing things out on off-boat excursions and over a ton of booze.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 7/28/18

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Avail. 7/29/18

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Avail. 7/30/18

A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 7/31/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 8/1/18

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Avail. 8/2/18

Emelie

Avail. 8/3/18

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Like Father

Marching Orders

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 8/5/18

13 Assassins

Leaving 8/6/18

Welcome to Me

Leaving 8/10/18

St. Vincent