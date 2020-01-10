It’s slim pickings on Netflix this week as the streaming platform drops just one original comedy series and hails the return of a horror classic. Medical Police arrives to combine funny police procedurals with even more ridiculous medical drama. If you were a fan of Children’s Hospital, you’ll probably want to watch this one. And Sam Raimi’s cult classic, The Evil Dead, makes its way to Netflix in case you’re looking for a good scare. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming service this week of January 10.

Medical Police (Netflix series streaming 1/10)

The team behind the twisted comedy series Children’s Hospital gives us another darkly comedic take on the formulaic medical drama. Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel play “cop-doctors” stationed at a pediatric hospital in Brazil. When they discover a civilization-threatening virus, they’re recruited as undercover agents with a mission to find a cure and figure out who’s behind the bigger global conspiracy taking shape. It’s ridiculous and sharp and everything you’d expect from this crew.

The Evil Dead (film streaming 1/10)

The Evil Dead didn’t start out as a horror-comedy franchise though the first film does carry some unintentionally funny moments. This Sam Raimi creation launched the director’s career and has since become a cult classic. The story follows a group of college students vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area when they find an audiotape that somehow releases a legion of demons and spirits. Most of the group suffer varying degrees of possession which leads to gory mayhem (hence the film’s NC-17 rating). It’s an oldie in terms of horror, but a good one.