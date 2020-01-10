Netflix
Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Medical Police’ And ‘The Evil Dead’

It’s slim pickings on Netflix this week as the streaming platform drops just one original comedy series and hails the return of a horror classic. Medical Police arrives to combine funny police procedurals with even more ridiculous medical drama. If you were a fan of Children’s Hospital, you’ll probably want to watch this one. And Sam Raimi’s cult classic, The Evil Dead, makes its way to Netflix in case you’re looking for a good scare. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming service this week of January 10.

Medical Police (Netflix series streaming 1/10)

The team behind the twisted comedy series Children’s Hospital gives us another darkly comedic take on the formulaic medical drama. Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel play “cop-doctors” stationed at a pediatric hospital in Brazil. When they discover a civilization-threatening virus, they’re recruited as undercover agents with a mission to find a cure and figure out who’s behind the bigger global conspiracy taking shape. It’s ridiculous and sharp and everything you’d expect from this crew.

The Evil Dead (film streaming 1/10)

The Evil Dead didn’t start out as a horror-comedy franchise though the first film does carry some unintentionally funny moments. This Sam Raimi creation launched the director’s career and has since become a cult classic. The story follows a group of college students vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area when they find an audiotape that somehow releases a legion of demons and spirits. Most of the group suffer varying degrees of possession which leads to gory mayhem (hence the film’s NC-17 rating). It’s an oldie in terms of horror, but a good one.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 1/4
Go! Go! Cory Carson

Avail. 1/8
Cheer

Avail. 1/10
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 1/11
Becoming Jane

Leaving 1/12
The Fighter
Maron: Season 1-4

Leaving 1/15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort

Leaving 1/17
Short Term 12

