Fall is upon us this week, and that means that various state fairs are open for business, too. That’s happening for better or worse, and if you’re (wisely) planning on avoiding large crowds again this year, then the good news is that Netflix has tons of TV options coming your way this week. Some new series and returning ones, and an inspiring film, are all onboard for your binging pleasure.

Among the many options? You’ll be able to binge the latest from the Haunting of Hill House creator, and that show includes the spookiest priest that you’ve seen in a long time, all before Halloween season officially arrives. Then a popular and punchy series returns, along with more of a ridiculously overwhelming baking franchise. You’ll also find the latest offbeat Netflix dating show and an unusual true crime series and a Melissa McCarthy movie. In other words, Netflix continues to make good on its promise to entertain us all the way through the pandemic and beyond.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Midnight Mass (Netflix series streaming 9/24)

Get ready, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor addicts, because creator Mike Flanagan’s back to cause us more horror fits. This happens to be his favorite project so far and revolves around an isolated community that lives on spooky Crockett Island, which gets even spookier due to a charismatic priest’s arrival. Naturally, a whole lot of supernatural shenanigans are afoot, but human nature (as we are currently experiencing in-real-life these days) can often be scarier than the ghosts that people can dream up. It’s dark, real dark.

Dear White People: Volume 4 (Netflix series streaming 9/22)

Enjoy this version of a post-pandemic future while the characters take on senior year look back on their most pivotal year yet. This season’s a 90s-inspired musical event that’s also Afro-futuristic in its bent, all to prove that moving forward often involves the all-important act of looking towards the past.

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/21)

More stories of people on the autism spectrum arrive to show how they meet the challenges of dating and relationships. Expect an even greater variety of personalities, which will illustrate exactly how much diversity arises on the easily misunderstood spectrum.

The Starling (Netflix film streaming 9/24)

Melissa McCarthy stars as as a grieving woman who goes battle with a territorial bird, all in interest of dominating a singular garden. Somehow, this leads her to renew her ability to love while gaining the courage to really grieve.

The Great British Baking Show: Collection Nine (BBC One series streaming 9/24)

John Oliver can’t be happy about this return, but let’s do this anyway. Here’s a new batch of amateur bakers engaging in absurd challenges, and week after week, contestants will fall by the wayside until (much like The Highlander) there can be only one.

Crime Stories: India Detectives! (Netflix series streaming 9/22)

An unexpected true-crime entry follows the Bengaluru City Police through every phase of the police process. Crimes will span murder and kidnap and extortion, all the way through what’s known as India’s Silicon Valley. It’s a journey like no other when it comes to law enforcement TV, and expect some truly shocking and compelling developments.