Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Murder Mystery’

Netflix drops two drastically different films this week, but both are good binge-watching material. First up is Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary, which chronicles his truly odd tour in late 1975 and features some revealing interviews from the man himself. Then there’s Murder Mystery, which reunites pals Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to give us a genre-bending bit of fun that’s the perfect choice for your next movie night.

Here’s what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of June 14th.

Murder Mystery (Netflix film streaming 6/14)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite for this whodunnit with a slapstick comedy twist. The film, which is like a Murder, She Wrote installment with more physical humor courtesy of Sandler, follows Audrey and Nick Spitz, a married couple from Brooklyn celebrating their honeymoon 15 years late. They meet a dashing stranger on their plane to Europe (played by Luke Evans) who invites them to vacation aboard his yacht where a shocking murder puts them in the spotlight. As they use Nick’s detective skills and Audrey’s love of true crime to solve the case and clear their own names, more suspects pop up, and more laughs are had.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix film streaming 6/12)

Martin Scorsese gives us what might be the most honest celebrity documentary of the year with this look back at one of music’s most iconic names. In 1975, Bob Dylan went on a seven-month tour, playing at smaller venues with the likes of Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Roger McGuinn, and Allen Ginsberg. Scorsese documents that run, blending tour footage with contemporary interviews and input from Dylan himself. The result: a clever, impishly fun look at a performer who often wears many masks on stage and off.