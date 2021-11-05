Fall TV is in full swing with the holiday season approaching faster than anyone would want to believe. Fortunately, November on Netflix roars in louder than March with plenty of returning TV and new offerings to keep you satisfied while the crisp fall air settles in across the United States. This week, the fledgling War on Drugs returns to the small screen with Narcos: Mexico‘s final season putting a bow on the franchise with a bit of a return from Pablo Escobar, at least in spirit. The best news there is that Scoot McNairy’s mustache is back to confront all of the baddies (and there are plenty) where, elsewhere, hormone monsters return aplenty in Big Mouth, which represents all that is blissfully unholy about adult animation series.

In addition, The Harder They Fall brings together an impossibly stacked cast for a Western that’s being simultaneously released in theaters. And there’s some historical drama along with something to park your kids’ butts in front of while you get some stuff done around the house. If that’s not enough, classic fan-favorite movies like Snakes on a Plane and Stripes are onboard this week, too. In other words, there’s more than anyone could possibly swallow in these selections.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)

Drug lord extraordinaire Félix Gallardo warned Agent Walt Breslin that he’d freed a circus of animals within the drug war, and he wasn’t joking. The cartels are poppin’ in what will be the final season of the spinoff to the Pablo Escobar-centered beginnings of Narcos. Fortunately, the spirit of Pablo is still around, sort-of, given that actor Wagner Moura has returned to direct, and Breslin and the fledgling DEA sure have their work cut out for them with hydra heads springing up everywhere. That includes El Chapo, who’s all up in the Sinaloa business, and the tagline for this season is absolutely magnificent: “THE FINAL BLOW.” No subtlety there.

Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)

The hormone monsters are back for another round with an all-star voice cast that includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, and Richard Kind. Oh, and Kumail Nanjiani will be starring as himself, somehow, while shirtless. Settle in as hate spirals and a hate worm and all kinds of other amorphous creatures take over eighth grade. Man, middle school was the worst, right? One might as well vent some angst by seeing how these bizarro creatures (including a love bug) navigate the hurdles.

The Harder They Fall (Netflix film streaming 11/3)

Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beez, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more join forces in this Western that’s also playing in selected theaters. The story involves the coldest revenge possible, which is the goal of outlaw Nat Love (Majors) upon Rufus Buck (Elba), who only wants to enjoy life after prison. Yet enemies will do their thing, so expect Elba to gather his crew (played by King and Stanfield), who don’t do the losing thing well.

Ridley Jones: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)

This one will keep the kids entertained while following a six-year-old child who transforms into a hero who can protect the museum exhibits inside of her own home. In the process, she learns the value of family and the importance of respecting other humans, despite all of our differences.

The Claus Family (Netflix film streaming 11/2)

Yep, Halloween is over, so that means one thing: it’s time for Christmas movies to begin. Young Jules Claus feels like he’s done with holiday cheer, and so he hangs in grandpa’s toy shop simply for the toys. However, he realizes that grandpa is the true Santa Claus, which means that it’s time for magic and reindeer and all that jazz.