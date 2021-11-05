Fall TV is in full swing with the holiday season approaching faster than anyone would want to believe. Fortunately, November on Netflix roars in louder than March with plenty of returning TV and new offerings to keep you satisfied while the crisp fall air settles in across the United States. This week, the fledgling War on Drugs returns to the small screen with Narcos: Mexico‘s final season putting a bow on the franchise with a bit of a return from Pablo Escobar, at least in spirit. The best news there is that Scoot McNairy’s mustache is back to confront all of the baddies (and there are plenty) where, elsewhere, hormone monsters return aplenty in Big Mouth, which represents all that is blissfully unholy about adult animation series.
In addition, The Harder They Fall brings together an impossibly stacked cast for a Western that’s being simultaneously released in theaters. And there’s some historical drama along with something to park your kids’ butts in front of while you get some stuff done around the house. If that’s not enough, classic fan-favorite movies like Snakes on a Plane and Stripes are onboard this week, too. In other words, there’s more than anyone could possibly swallow in these selections.
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)
Drug lord extraordinaire Félix Gallardo warned Agent Walt Breslin that he’d freed a circus of animals within the drug war, and he wasn’t joking. The cartels are poppin’ in what will be the final season of the spinoff to the Pablo Escobar-centered beginnings of Narcos. Fortunately, the spirit of Pablo is still around, sort-of, given that actor Wagner Moura has returned to direct, and Breslin and the fledgling DEA sure have their work cut out for them with hydra heads springing up everywhere. That includes El Chapo, who’s all up in the Sinaloa business, and the tagline for this season is absolutely magnificent: “THE FINAL BLOW.” No subtlety there.
Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)
The hormone monsters are back for another round with an all-star voice cast that includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, and Richard Kind. Oh, and Kumail Nanjiani will be starring as himself, somehow, while shirtless. Settle in as hate spirals and a hate worm and all kinds of other amorphous creatures take over eighth grade. Man, middle school was the worst, right? One might as well vent some angst by seeing how these bizarro creatures (including a love bug) navigate the hurdles.
The Harder They Fall (Netflix film streaming 11/3)
Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beez, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more join forces in this Western that’s also playing in selected theaters. The story involves the coldest revenge possible, which is the goal of outlaw Nat Love (Majors) upon Rufus Buck (Elba), who only wants to enjoy life after prison. Yet enemies will do their thing, so expect Elba to gather his crew (played by King and Stanfield), who don’t do the losing thing well.
Ridley Jones: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)
This one will keep the kids entertained while following a six-year-old child who transforms into a hero who can protect the museum exhibits inside of her own home. In the process, she learns the value of family and the importance of respecting other humans, despite all of our differences.
The Claus Family (Netflix film streaming 11/2)
Yep, Halloween is over, so that means one thing: it’s time for Christmas movies to begin. Young Jules Claus feels like he’s done with holiday cheer, and so he hangs in grandpa’s toy shop simply for the toys. However, he realizes that grandpa is the true Santa Claus, which means that it’s time for magic and reindeer and all that jazz.
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Netflix film streaming 11/2)
This short-and-not-so-sweet story retells now WWII vets discovered a secret U.S. military camp where Jewish soldiers did the interrogating upon Nazi POWs near Washington, D.C.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 11/1
The Claus Family
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale
Total Recall
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Avail. 11/2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Avail. 11/3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Avail. 11/4
Catching Killers
Avail. 11/5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Avail. 11/6
Arcane
Avail. 11/7
Father Christmas is Back
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 11/7
Sleepless
Leaving 11/10
A Single Man
Leaving 11/11
Fruitvale Station
Leaving 11/14
America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
K-on! the movie
K-On!: Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leaving 11/15
Safe House
Leaving 11/17
Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List