Netflix

This week marks a relatively quiet one on Netflix, by which we mean streaming lovers are only getting a new season of a beloved family sitcom, a stand-up special from Ray Romano, and a sports drama from Steven Soderbergh. Yeah, “quiet” for Netflix is still packed full of goodies. The remake of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom One Day at a Time drops its third season while Ray Romano returns to the stage after a 23-year hiatus. If comedy isn’t your thing, Andre Holland and Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz star in an NBA drama from Soderbergh that’s more about the game behind the game. Of course, keeping up with what needs to be streamed at the moment is a constant challenge, so we’re here to make it a bit easier with this roundup of what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix for the week of February 8th.

One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 2/8)

The refreshingly funny reinvention of Norman Lear’s beloved ’70s sitcom returns for its third season this month. The show’s latest installment proves there’s no need to mess with a good thing as matriarch Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) continues to struggle to balance her career goals and her whacky family life. She’s applying for nursing school this time around, which means she can add crippling anxiety to her list of mental health issues, all of which she explores with her fellow military vets. Meanwhile, she’s trying to manage a sexually-active teenage daughter, a son dabbling in drugs, and an elderly mother that’s the biggest handful of them all. Rita Moreno’s still got it, people.

High Flying Bird (Netflix film streaming 2/8)

There’s a good reason Steven Soderbergh’s latest drama for Netflix feels like it’s had a Beyonce-style release. The streaming platform’s kept the build-up to this one relatively quiet, preferring instead to market the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller and Natasha Lyonne’s Russian Doll to the masses. Still, this flick, which stars Castle Rock’s Andre Holland and Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, is a worthy watch. Holland plays a sports agent trying to navigate a fictional NBA lockout. He’s torn between inspiring his players, young black athletes essentially being held hostage by a handful of rich white men, and looking out for his own self-interests. It’s a gripping commentary on capitalism and the game involved in running a profitable sports empire.

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix special streaming 2/5)

Ray Romano returns to stand-up after a 23-year hiatus with a decidedly cheerier outlook on life and his industry. The comedian hosts short, 20-minute sets from his old stomping grounds, The Comedy Cellar and Village Underground, surprising audiences who don’t know he’s scheduled to perform. Watching Romano pop in to share cozy stories about aging and family is a welcome shift from other current stand-up routines tackling tougher issues like politics and humanitarian crises. Romano’s not rewriting the script here, just giving us a feel-good hour of jokes which is good, because we could all use a laugh right now.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 2/2/19

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

Avail. 2/3/19

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Avail. 2/5/19

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Avail. 2/6/19

The Soloist

Avail. 2/8/19

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living