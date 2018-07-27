Netflix

It’s that time again. Netflix continues to churn out some impressive content this summer which means we have plenty to put in our queues this week. From the new season of a critically-acclaimed series that still hasn’t decided if it’s more comedy or drama to a medical documentary that will have your blood boiling and a few prestige films to get you inspired, the streaming platform is making sure we have more than enough reason to stay comfortably planted on the couch. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of July 27th.

Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 (series streaming July 27th)

Season six of Orange Is the New Black looks to get back to its roots, scaling down the cast — while adding a few colorful new characters — and raising the stakes. After last season’s riot ended with our main faves being sent down the hill to Max, this season looks to explore their harsh new environment and how it ultimately pits the inmates against one another. While the ladies adjust to this decidedly dangerous new facility, they’re also trying to pick up the pieces from what happened at Litchfield — the death of the guards and Poussey, the three-day standoff. It sounds bleak sure, but as always, OITNB manages to mine some humor from the oddest of places.

The Bleeding Edge (documentary streaming July 27th)

Warning: Netflix’s latest documentary The Bleeding Edge will seriously piss you off. It might also make you swear off doctors for the rest of your life. The film is a deep dive into the medical device industry and the dangers that lurk there for unassuming patients. Like the pharmaceutical industry, there are few laws regulating the creation and implementation of medical devices — think everything from birth control to orthopedic instruments — and the doc shows how this is negatively affecting millions of Americans every year from the women unknowingly sterilized by an IUD device to a doctor whose own ortho-device slowly poisoned him. It’s a frustrating watch, but a necessary one.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 7/22/18

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

Avail. 7/24/18

The Warning (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 7/27/18

Cupcake & Dino – General Services (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Extinction (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Bleeding Edge (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Worst Witch: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Welcome to the Family (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 7/28/18

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 7/29/18

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State