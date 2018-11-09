Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Outlaw King’

Netflix

Now that we’ve survived the 2018 Midterm Elections, it’s time for some much-earned Netflix and chill. Luckily, the streaming platform is filling our queues with some interesting new titles, chief among them, Chris Pine’s Scottish epic, Outlaw King. If watching Pine expose himself on camera and sport a broguish accent isn’t your thing, there’s also a documentary honoring war heroes and a reality singing competition to enjoy. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of November 11th.

Outlaw King (Netflix original streaming 11/9)

Chris Pine goes full-on Braveheart in this historical action epic about Scottish nobleman Robert the Bruce who led a rebellion against England. Pine plays the famous “Outlaw King,” a soft-spoken good guy who thwacks his enemies with his ax and believes in freedom for Scotland above all else. His sidekick, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is a bit more complicated, a nobleman looking to win back his title through bloodshed. There’s plenty of the expected fare here: beards, majestic scenery, men wrestling in the mud, and Chris Pine’s peen. Honestly, if you come for nothing else, come for Chris Pine’s peen.

Medal of Honor (series streaming 11/9)

In time for Veteran’s Day, Netflix is launching this hybrid live-action/documentary anthology series that recounts the efforts of the brave men and women awarded one of the highest honors in the nation. Each medal of honor recipient gets his or her own narrative, with actors portraying them and found footage showing the lengths they went to in order to serve our country.

Westside (series streaming 11/9)

Imagine if The Real World and The Voice had a crossover episode and you’ve got the gist of this newest reality series from Netflix. The show follows nine struggling artists, all trying to make it big in Los Angeles’ competitive music scene. The group works together to complete a show, but expect plenty of tension among the ranks as the musicians battle each other for the spotlight.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 11/3/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Avail. 11/4/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Avail. 11/5/18

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/7/18

Into the Forest

Avail. 11/8/18

The Sea of Trees

Avail. 11/9/18

Beat Bugs: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La Reina del Flow (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Medal of Honor (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Outlaw King (NETFLIX FILM)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Super Drags (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Westside (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 11/12/18:

Anna Karenina

Leaving 11/16/18:

Paddington