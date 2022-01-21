Yikes, winter made itself known in a big way this month, so let’s hunker down and enjoy everything that Netflix has to offer this weekend. Preferably, let’s do so in a warm room with hot chocolate and popcorn and blankets with company optional. This week, return of Ozark returns with the first half of a finale season, which (so far) belongs to Julia Garner. There’s also some unsettling true crime and a ridiculously horny dating show, so don’t worry about not finding variety to keep you interested all weekend.

If that’s not enough, there’s a World War II dramatic movie and a food-tourism series that’s fiery hot. A royal-obsessed sugar cookie of a project follows, and if you manage to work through all of those sections, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread also came to the streaming service this week, in case you missed it in theaters.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Ozark: Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/21)

The bad news is that Marty Byrde and fam will only be with us for one more season. The good news is that this is a supersized season that will arrive in two halves, so I’m pretending that we’re getting two more seasons. Jason Bateman’s baby has been good to us all, even if it’s been bad for Marty, Wendy, and the kids, and so-so for Ruth. This season, we’ll see what happened after the blood-spattered tarmac happenings. Marty and Wendy were received with opened arms (for a new life in Mexico?) after Helen took a gunshot to the head, and one can bet that this new beginning won’t be any more relaxing than the Byrdes’ money-laundering U.S. life. Luckily, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will still be around to make Marty’s life a little more hellish, and then I hope the ladies can take a nice vacation.

Too Hot To Handle: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/19)

If you want to watch a bunch of beautiful people who are also sexually frustrated, then this is the dating show for you. Netflix is officially describing them as “horned-up hellraisers,” and yes, that sounds perfectly accurate. They’re all banking on being able to abstain from both sexual contact and solo gratification while playing this game for prize money…. and maybe some love? And yes, this one was inspired by Seinfeld. Watch out for those Costanzas.

Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix film streaming 1/21)

This movie, which is based upon Robert Harris’ international bestseller, takes place as Adolf Hitler’s gearing up (in 1938) to invade Czechoslovakia. Negotiations are also set to begin between a British civil servant and a German diplomat, who seek a peaceful resolution on behalf of Neville Chamberlain’s administration. The history books can tell us what happened next on the larger scale while this story also revolves around two men, also friends, who put themselves in danger while attempting to navigate political subterfuge.

The Royal Treatment (Netflix film streaming 1/21)

A hairdresser in the Big Apple ends up making heads pretty for a charming prince’s wedding, and then, like, they end up having a thing? This sounds sketchy as heck, and of course, he’ll find himself torn between duty and love in the process. Bridgerton this ain’t.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix limited series streaming 1/18)

True crime fans can get a fix with this stunning story about Robert Freegard, who fleeced and conned several women and one man. These victims ended up believing that they were in, uh, operations for the secret service, and that they must comply for the safety of their families. Eek.

Heavenly Bites: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/20)

Settle in to watch this series about all the food that Mexicans love to eat but hate to digest. Bring on the ghost peppers, baby. And cry.