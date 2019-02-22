Netflix

Netflix is closing out the final full week of February with a bittersweet dramedy about the bonds of friendship and an appetizing new installment to please foodie fans everywhere. First up is Paddleton, a flick starring Ray Romano and Mark Duplass as a pair of introverts whose friendship is tested when one of them faces a terminal cancer diagnosis. If that’s too heavy, Chef’s Table’s got some lighter fare as a handful of new chefs introduces us to some inventive, mouthwatering cuisine. Since it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment, here’s round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of February 22nd.

Paddleton (Netflix film streaming 2/22)

Ray Romano’s been keeping Netflix busy this month. First, he dropped his first stand-up special in decades on the streaming platform and now, he’s debuting this bittersweet comedy with fellow funnyman Mark Duplass. Romano plays Andy, an aimless loner who spends most of his days eating pizza and watching TV with his only friend, another introvert named Michael (Duplass). They’re an old married couple without the marriage part, but their bond is tested when Michael is diagnosed with terminal cancer, and Andy must step up to become his caretaker. Romano is charming and Duplass has a dark humor that fits perfectly with this kind of story. It’s a tearjerker for sure, but, you know, a funny one.

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 (Netflix series streaming 2/22)

Another round of Netflix’s fantastically-shot, mouthwateringly-appealing docuseries is on the menu this week. Volume six of the show features a pair of Southern chefs whose inventive fried cuisine is only matched by their interesting backstories. We’re also treated to a look at the show’s first British chef who’s serving up delicacies across the pond and an Italian butcher who also has a thing for fast food.