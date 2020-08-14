TV

Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including Jamie Foxx’s ‘Project Power’ And ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’

Netflix drops a Jamie Foxx-starring superhero flick this week, and this movie looks sick. It’s a sci-fi action-packed romp set in New Orleans with Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a magic pill that gives you powers for five minutes.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week of August 14.

Project Power (Netflix film streaming 8/14)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx star in this insane-looking sci-fi flick that puts a spin on the traditional superhero tale. In this gritty action film, Foxx plays a revenge-driven veteran, and Gordon-Levitt plays a New Orleans cop trying to save his city. both are drawn into a seedy underground of gangs peddling a drug that promises superhuman abilities that come with an expiration date — and possibly a death sentence.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix series streaming 8/14)

Two teenage fraternal twins get sucked into the wild world of bounty hunting while also attempting to navigate normal high-school matters like dating and study hall within their strict Southern community. This series is executive produced by Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black), so expect plenty of offbeat comedy amid the teenage drama.

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix special streaming 8/10)

Netflix is recruiting some of its most popular family sitcoms for a comedy crossover event that’s giving us major TGIF vibes. The casts of The Big Show Show, Mr. Iglesias, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, and Family Reunion deliver special episodes of their respective series all with a competitive theme but don’t worry, you don’t have to be a fan of all of them to tune in.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 8/8/20
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness

Avail. 8/10/20
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler

Avail. 8/11/20
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Avail. 8/12/20
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well

Avail. 8/13/20
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

Avail. 8/14/20
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 8/18
The Incident

Leaving 8/19
Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving 8/20
Bad Rap

Leaving 8/21
Just Go With It

