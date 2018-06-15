Netflix

Netflix is keeping binge-watchers satisfied this summer with a rotating lineup of new and returning titles guaranteed to make your couch look extra inviting, even on those sunny days. Hit reality series are returning for more, the streaming platform is pumping out feature films to fill up your movie night queue, and to keep things interesting, Netflix is bringing some quality cable programming for TV lovers who have cut the cord. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of June 15th including another installment of Queer Eye, a rom-com worth your time, and a look at life on The Ranch.

Set It Up (film streaming June 15th)

Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell star in this office rom-com with a bit of a twist. Instead of the two young co-stars falling in love, it’s Deutch and Powell who try to set up their overbearing, workaholic bosses with each other so that they can get a break from their demanding jobs. Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs play the employers from hell and Deutch and Powell put themselves through the ringer to make the pair fall in love, and to make us laugh. It’s superficial and cute so really, the perfect movie binge for a Friday night.

Queer Eye Season 2 (series streaming June 15th)

The Fab Five are back at it, giving us makeovers and plenty of feels as they head back down South for a brand new season. The first installment of the revamped reality series stunned viewers with its sincerity and ability to bring people together despite the hateful rhetoric surrounding issues faced by the LGBTQ community. Was it fun to see a bunch of Gays pull up into a middle-of-nowhere town and teach a redneck how to dress and woo the ladies? Sure, but the show banked on more than just laughs and drama to keep it afloat. Season two seems to be carrying that idea forward, thrusting the group into even more uncomfortable situations to see if their brand of feel-good TV can melt even the most conservative of hearts.

The Ranch: Part 5 (series streaming June 15th)

After giving Danny Masterson the boot over sexual assault allegations, the show returns for the first half of its fifth season looking to revamp life at the ranch. Masterson appears in a handful of episodes before exiting for good but the real focus is on Ashton Kutcher’s character, who finds out he’s about to be a daddy and needs to make some tough life choices before starting a family.