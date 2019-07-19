Netflix

Murder, mysteries, mockumentaries, and makeovers. That’s what Netflix is giving us this week with the return of some reality gems and a couple of new genre films to keep us on our toes. First up is the Queer Eye comeback as the boys return to Kansas City for more transformations before Jerry Seinfeld invites more comedy legends into the passenger seat on his series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

For Stranger Things fans, you’ll get another chance to see David Harbour playing a grouch, this time in his completely bonkers mockumentary. And if murder mysteries about women with amnesia and men with scary stalker tendencies are your thing, then Secret Obsession should sate those Lifetime movie cravings. Here’s a round-up of everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix for the week of July 19th.

Queer Eye: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The gays head back to Kansas City to revamp the most conservative small towns of the Midwest. Last season, we saw the show focus on previously under-represented groups like women of color and lesbians, so here’s hoping we get to see even more stereotype-breaking characters this time around.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix Original)

David Harbour gifts us another genre gem, this time in the form of a spooky mockumentary that explores his family’s acting legacy. Through overdramatic reenactments and stylish comedy stage play, Harbour digs up lost footage from his father’s televised stage play to explore the man’s legacy and wring a few laughs from the rest of us. It’s probably best to assume nothing here is real and to leave your logic at the door.