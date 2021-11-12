How did fall movies and TV progress so swiftly? We’re already officially past Daylight Savings Time, too, so the days are getting shorter, but the longer nights will give you plenty of opportunity to stay inside and stream to your mind’s delight. For that reason (and many more), Netflix pre-games the holiday season with an A-lister-filled movie starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and The Rock. That’s one of the most anticipated titles on the streamer this year, and when you’re done with that selection, there’s a Sundance-acclaimed movie starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, so you’ll have the action and festival circuits covered in your living room.

The TV series options are also coming in quite strong this week with the return of Gentefied, which is probably the most heartwarming, funny, and spirited shows that you haven’t watched yet. The animal kingdom gets an immersive new show as well, and there are a few Christmas movies tucked into the premiere list this week, too. In other words, Netflix makes it extra hard for anyone to clear out their queues, but that’s a very good “problem” to have.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Red Notice (Netflix film streaming 11/11)

A few years ago, Netflix set the stage for their supposed biggest (and most expensive) movie ever, and a lot of that has to do with the leading cast: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Well, we’re finally about to see what hundreds of millions of dollars purchased, so it should be a genuine blockbuster in your living room. Gal plays a notorious crook who mops the floor with Johnson’s FBI agent and Reynolds’ (also notorious) art thief, and yeah, I hope they never catch her. Even though she won’t be wielding the Wonder Woman magic lasso, she’s guaranteed to kick ass.

Gentefied: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/10)

If you haven’t had the pleasure of binging this heartwarming dramedy yet, it’s time. Glorious character actor Joaquín Cosío (Narcos: Mexico) is up for deportation, and the siblings must work to save his ass while continuing to explore their own Mexican-American identity, save their taco shop, and generally be the coolest while wrapping their arms around the American Dream. That dream, of course, might be a double-edged sword because success also threatens the communities and values that the family’s hoping to help preserve. It’s a charming series full of authentic characters, and they must rescue Pops.

Passing (Netflix film streaming 11/10)

Ahead of a theatrical release, you can watch this Sundance-acclaimed black-and-white movie that follows opposite stances of the New York 1929 color line. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga portray two Black women (and childhood friends) who can pass as white, and they decide to take different routes during the Harlem Renaissance. They later have a chance encounter and soon find themselves deeply intwined in each other’s lives, which transforms the action into a story about obsession and repression while also exploring racial identity, along with sexuality and femininity.

Happiness Ever After (Netflix film streaming 11/10)

This Happiness is a Four-Letter Word sequel picks up with the gang four years later, while they’re seeking more self-discovery amid life’s latest challenges. Come for the rom-com vibe and stay for the thoughtful treatment of life’s issues, which many of us must also tackle.

Animal: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 11/10)

Eight charismatic families of the animal kingdom (lions, wild dogs, kangaroos, and octopuses among them) take the stage for an emotional and immersive ride across planet Earth. The vast wildernesses will visually astound while the cameras highlight these creatures’ surprisingly human qualities.

Your Life Is a Joke: Season 1 (Netflix series 11/9)

Oliver Polak, a German stand-up comedian, welcomes weekly guests, who will receive the roasting of a lifetime. Then he’ll roast them on his social media accounts, which sounds like an interactive an long-lasting nightmare for those involved.