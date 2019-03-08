Netflix

Netflix is kicking off the first full week of March with a couple of respectable comedy projects and a fantasy-driven drama to tithe us over until Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns. For everyone who likes their humor dark (and very British), there’s Ricky Gervais’ After Life while Alfre Woodard headlines her own rom-com about an aging woman looking for a fresh start in life. And for the witch-lovers, Netflix has conjured up The Order, a fantasy series that feels like a more melodramatic, certainly more hormonal, version of Harry Potter. Since it’s tough keeping up with all of the content Netflix is throwing our way, here’s a round-up of what’s coming to the streaming platform the week of March 8th.

After Life (Netflix series streaming 3/8)

Ricky Gervais returns to TV (or, at least, streaming TV) with this dark comedy about a man who loses his wife and, consequently, his humanity. Gervais plays Tony, a writer at a local newspaper who’s wife tragically dies and leaves him a video for how to move on without her. Instead of following her advice, he becomes depressed, suicidal, and downright mean, harassing children, arguing with his aging father, and, in the words of one character, being a total “c*nt.” Of course, he goes through a transition of sorts, finally seeing the bright side of life and all that blah blah feel-good bullsh*t, but it’s when Gervais leans into his cranky, douchebag personality that this show really earns its laughs.

The Order (Netflix series streaming 3/7)

Netflix sure seems to love shows about witches because it’s giving us another one. The Order doesn’t look as cool or darkly funny as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but it has a sort of angstier Harry Potter vibe going for it. Belgrave University serves as a Hogwarts replacement and freshman Jack Morton arrives to shake things up by joining a secret order and uncovering some shocking secrets about his own family and the witches’ war with werewolves. It’s a respectable watch for any fantasy lover.

Juanita (Netflix film streaming 3/8)

The always-fantastic Alfre Woodard stars as the titular Juanita in this rom-com about a woman fed up with her life as caretaker of her three very-grown children. Juanita, a nurse who spends her nights off looking after her granddaughter so her daughter can go party, decides to take a trip to some middle-of-nowhere town to escape the demands of her life. Instead of a vacation, she finds a new passion — cooking in a floundering roadside eatery and sparking a romance with the restaurant’s head chef. It’s a superficially-fun watch that feels new, if only because aging Black women are rarely given space on the screen.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 3/2/19

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

Avail. 3/3/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

Avail. 3/5/19

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Avail. 3/6/19

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

Avail. 3/7/19

Doubt

The Order

Avail. 3/8/19

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.