The holidays are in full swing, which means that Netflix is ramping up its original content, forcing us to choose between spending quality time with the family or working on cleaning out our queues.

The streaming platform is churning out a couple of great films and specials this week, most notably, Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-hopeful Roma, a stunning black-and-white ode to the director’s childhood. There’s also the witchy winter Sabrina special, in case you’re still craving some occult action this holiday season. And for the family, another installment of Fuller House arrives to give you a needed dose of nostalgia. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of December 14th.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix special streaming 12/14)

Sure, there are plenty of frights and delights to be had in the Sabrina Christmas special — an Icelandic winter witch and good ol’ Krampus make an appearance — but the holiday tale serves a bigger purpose by forming a bridge between the show’s stellar first season and the upcoming second installment. Sabrina’s officially turned to the Dark Side, so she’s reconciling her human past with her demonic future, and the rest of her family is trying to make peace with their choices from season one as well — secret babies, misogynistic cults, you know, normal witch problems.

Roma (Netflix film streaming 12/14)

Oscar-winning writer/director Alfonso Cuaron delivers what may be his most personal film to date to Netflix this week. The stunningly-shot black-and-white film is an ode to Cuaron’s childhood and a love letter to the women who raised him. Following the journey of a domestic worker in Mexico City named Cleo, the movie interweaves tales of personal tragedy and triumph amidst a backdrop of political upheaval and unrest. It’s likely Roma will walk away with an Oscar next year, so you won’t regret watching this one.

Fuller House: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/14)

Look, no one is more surprised than us that this Full House spin-off has lasted for four seasons. Honestly, how much can one show really trade on ’90s nostalgia? Still, there seems to be an audience for this thing, which means Netflix will not let it die. Season four promises the return of the original main cast including Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos), and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin), who all move back to San Francisco and help Kimmy (Andre Barber) with her pregnancy.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 12/9/18

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Avail. 12/10/18

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Avail. 12/11/18

Vir Das: Losing It (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/12/18

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Out of Many, One (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/13/18

Wanted: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 12/14/18

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Cuckoo: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)Dance & Sing with True: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fuller House: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside the Real Narcos (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Roma (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sunderland Til I Die (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Fix (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Innocent Man (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Protector (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Tidelands (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Travelers: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 12/15/18:

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving 12/16/18:

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving 12/17/18:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving 12/19/18:

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving 12/20/18:

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year