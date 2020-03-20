Netflix has delivered unto us a slight miracle this week, as we all go a little insane while self-quarantining. The streaming platform is giving us a handful of new shows to keep us entertained. Octavia Spencer stars in the inspiring true story of America’s first self-made African-American billionaire while a young adult series set in medieval times will keep the kids entertained. And if you’re craving a bit of weird, check out the true-crime docuseries that Netflix just dropped.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of March 20.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix series streaming 3/20)

Octavia Spencer stars in this historical drama series about Madam C.J. Walker, the first African-American self-made billionaire who battled racism and sexism to climb to the top of America’s class hierarchy. Spencer’s Walker journeys from a poor washerwoman to an inventive entrepreneur as she builds a beauty empire for women of color who didn’t feel seen by society at the time. If you need a bit of real-life grind inspiration, this is a must-watch.

The Letter for the King (Netflix series streaming 3/20)

Based on a popular Dutch novel, this teen adventure series follows a young squire played by His Dark Materials breakout Amir Wilson, who is tasked with delivering an important letter to a king thousands of miles away. He recruits some allies to help him fight thieves, sorcerers, and the like but he quickly finds himself at the center of a power-play that could change the fate of the kingdom.

Tiger King (Netflix docuseries streaming 3/20)

This seven-part true crime doc is the perfect answer to the question we’ve all been asking since the coronavirus struck: What should I watch? Cults, queer romance, exotic cats — this docuseries has it all and the fact that the story that fuels it, one of a gay, gun-loving conman running an exotic zoo out of his home in Oklahoma, is true only makes things more bizarre.