Fall is right around the corner, and the world’s still trucking along like a dumpster fire. Yet fortunately, there’s a whole lot of TV options coming your way, so that you can hide from humanity as much as possible. Netflix has you covered on that end with several new original TV series and movies. There’s no telling how they keep cranking out the entertainment at warp speed, but this week, multiple popular series make comebacks with a few new additions that are worth a browse, at the very least.

On the fresh content front, a second animated He-Man series arrives as a bit of a counterpoint to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Sex Education returns for a third round. Reality TV is hot this week with a trainwrecky dating getting a spinoff, along with a real-estate and a baking show whipping up new seasons. Bear Grylls also returns with another interactive special, since people like choosing the worst options for his potentially dangerous adventures (y’all are totally gonna make him drink his pee, right), and speaking of danger, the Jaws movies are available now, too.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Sex Education: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 9/17)

This Gillian Anderson-starring series returns, so that the X-Files and The Crown actress can continue embarrassing the heck out of her TV son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), who is apparently now having casual sex. Jemima Kirke is officially onboard, too, as a headteacher named Hope, who desperately wants to restore Moordale Secondary School to its former sterling reputation. Uh, good luck with that? The same goes for the announcement that Anderson’s character is pregnant. Oh, Mom.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix series streaming 9/17)

Kevin Smith’s recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation sequel series sparked some overwrought backlash after continuing He-Man and Skeletor’s story in a way that some nerds didn’t enjoy, given that there was plenty of focus (like the original series) on other characters. Well, here’s a kid-appealing update of the classic ’80s cartoon, and this one has a much different feel with a He-Man-focused story, so maybe that will make the angry people happy? It’s got a whole lot of dude-on-bony-dude battling, looks like, while they fight for the ultimate control of Eternia and Castle Grayskull.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix interactive special streaming 9/14)

Bear Grylls can’t stop punishing himself with interactive specials, in which viewers can choose the most entertaining paths for him after he sets out to survive harsh elements, this time in ice-ravaged mountains. There’s a narrative here, involving an amnesia-stricken Bear, who’s following up on the events of his plane crash…. what? He’s asking the audience to help him (and his pilot) get out of harm’s way, but who knows what will really happen? Well, you will know when you decide whether Bear will survive run-ins with wildlife and journeys through freezing tunnels. Do we think Bear Grylls will try to drink his pee and discover it is frozen while dressed like a Thrones character? I can’t wait to find out.

Too Hot To Handle: Latino (Netflix series premiering 9/14)

This frustratingly horny dating show’s all about figuring out whether any of the sexy singles can withstand the no-kissing and no-heavy-petting and no-masturbation rules of the house, this time with contestants from LATAM and Spain. It’s somehow sexy but not-sexy at the same time, and the show’s inspired by a Seinfeld episode, in which Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer all tried super-hard to withstand the urge to self-pleasure themselves. I dunno, man. Questions of proof abound, but people sure are entertained by this Netflix show.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/14)

In case you wanted to live vicariously in more ways that one (to forget the pandemic and dream beyond your budget), behold more incredible properties that will make you feel terribly and wonderfully envious.

Nailed It!: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 9/15)

This whackadoodle baking series will cover multiple new themes this season, including paranormal pastries and some hot messes of chocolate masterpieces. On a separate note, the show will also include a Black history-themed round of sweet-treat competition.

Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix series streaming 9/17)

This half-hour animated series aims for laughs and revolves around the title character with the following mantra: “If life gives you lemons, turn that shit into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” This one ain’t for the kids.

Schumacher (Netflix film streaming 9/15)

This documentary details the life and times of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher while aiming to be both critical and sensitive of its subject matter, which was given a rare blessing by Schumacher’s family. Gather round to watch the stratospheric rise of this complex athlete, one who possessed a desire for perfection and a spirit for fighting.