Halloween doesn’t arrive until the end of the month. You know that you’re already in the mood for candy, though, and similarly, the streaming services are all-in already, hopefully with few tricks and a lot of treats. To that end, Netflix knows what you’re craving this week, and apparently, this includes the weirdest dating show in existence and Dave Chappelle’s supposed final comedy special on Netflix, along with a spooky WWE-themed special and the final season of a fan-favorite series that stars one of TV’s most infamous tough guys, all for your binging pleasure.

That is to say, if you’re not still rewatching Seinfeld episodes (Seasons 1-9), which came to the streamer last week, then here’s what you will want to check out. Sexy Beasts puts personality above looks with a second installment that covers contestants in elaborate prosthetics and makeup. A romantic comedy series arrives to distract you from the whole world, and the same goes for a series full of crime-bound sports figures and their representatives acting very badly. Not only that, but Pokémon fans and baked-goods aficionados will enjoy these offerings for the sweetest of impossibly constructed treats. Dig in because there will be more new offerings on tap next week, too.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Closer (Netflix comedy special streaming 10/5)

Dave Chappelle’s stand-up comedy run with Netflix has been a lucrative one for both parties. This combined body of work includes The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones, and the supposed final chapter is called The Closer. There’s no telling whether Chappelle and Netflix’s common goodwill (after CEO Ted Sarandos helped him receive The Chappelle Show license back, along with millions of dollars) will result in a re-upping of a deal beyond this sixth stand-up special, but for now, the The Closer (with returning, Emmy-award winning director Stan Lathan) is closing things out.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/7)

Well, no one expected this show to return so soon, so I guess that one could consider it a… force of nature? It’s a nightmare of a concept, and one can’t look away from the trainwrecky aspect of people going into hours of prosthetic work to go on a date. And I’m not sure, really, if these contestants find it more or less hurtful to be rejected without any consideration of looks? That’s either so much better or so much worse than the usual dating hell out there. Yet obviously, someone did this poor rabbit dirty. Will Rob Delaney return as well? Surely, he can’t let the bunny down.

Escape The Undertaker (Netflix interactive special streaming 10/5)

Following Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, and You Vs. Wild: Out Cold, this new interactive special features WWE Superstars aplenty. Uhhh, The Undertaker’s living in an extreme haunted house and The New Day tag team is simply trying to survive his wrath. I’m not gonna lie, this is awfully perplexing stuff, but let’s go with the spirit of the season as the Costumed Gods would prefer.

On My Block: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 10/4)

This coming-of-age comedy, filled with street-savvy teens and Emilio Rivera as Uncle Chivo, takes one final trip around the inner-city block. An unburied secret causes more conflict, but the friends will have to band together and learn not to avoid the past.

Bad Sport: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 10/6)

Sports and crime intersect in this show, which dives into personal accounts from athletes, coaches, and law enforcement. Expect to see the 2002 figure skating scandal (out of Salt Lake City), a weed-smuggling scandal surrounding an Indycar driver, a horse hitman committing insurance fraud, a basketball point-shaving scheme, and more bad boys who fell from grace.